PM Roosevelt Skerrit unveils major development plans for Dominica

PM Skerrit highlighted the ongoing Kalinago Territory Road project, which will see the construction of 10 bridges to improve infrastructure.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the 4th Meeting of the 3rd Session of the 11th Parliament. It took place on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. He outlined large-scale ongoing development projects in Dominica. These include areas of infrastructure, housing, energy, education and electoral reforms.

Infrastructure Development

One of the primary updates shared by PM Skerrit was the government’s ongoing efforts to invest in infrastructure development, with a major focus on road development. He said that Dominica has a mountainous terrain and is prone to regular natural disasters, which is why road development is very crucial as part of security.

PM Skerrit also highlighted the progress on the ongoing Kalinago Territory Road project, under which, five permanent bridges and five temporary bridges will be constructed. He also shared that the government increased the budget for this project from EC$126 million to EC$226 million, as the project underwent complete change in its design.

He also noted the $40 million upgrade to extend the runway of Douglas-Charles Airport that is expected to improve the overall tourism sector. It aims to increase tourism and local business, in other words to contribute to the country’s advancement.

Housing and Poverty Reduction

The Prime Minister also shared the government’s large-scale investments in housing, noting that it has enabled more people to gain homeownership, which included people who were in very poor conditions. He also talked about the government's direct intervention in the building of homes and providing loans at low interest rates, which has helped many families improve their standard of living.

The government also introduced its National Employment Programme, which has proven to be successful in improving people’s lives. The programme has also played a role in lifting many people out of poverty by giving them a stable income and has helped small businesses grow.

Energy and Sustainable Development

In terms of energy, the government’s push into renewable energy was discussed by PM Skerrit. He said that his government sees geothermal power as a sustainable and cost effective energy solution for the country.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s investment of over $8 million to improve access to the areas in which the geothermal plants will be developed. Dominica’s move toward renewable energy will not only help reduce electricity costs, but will also decrease the import of fuel.

Final Remarks

At the end of his address, PM Skerrit shared his vision for a better Dominica, which included investment in the country’s infrastructure, education, energy and housing sectors. This investment in the nation is expected to create more economic opportunities for all of its people. He also noted that the government is not only improving the physical structure of the country, but also at the same time improving the social infrastructure which will raise the quality of life for Dominicans.

He urged the people of Dominica to stay united and cooperate, as the development of the island nation is a collective effort between both its government and all the citizens working toward the greater good.