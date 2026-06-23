PM Gaston Browne assumes OECS chairmanship, calls for regional airline

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has formally assumed the Chairmanship of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority during the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Meeting of the OECS Authority on Sunday, June 21 at Royalton Resort, Five Islands, St. John’s, Antigua.

Prime Minister Browne succeeded Dr. Godwin Friday, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who served as Chairman of the OECS Authority over the past year. While addressing the opening of the OECS Authority meeting, Prime Minister Browne has called for action to strengthen regional integration, establishment of a dedicated OECS airline, economic cooperation, and renewed engagement with the United States.

The OECS Authority is the Organisation’s highest decision-making body and consists of the Heads of Government of all Member States, which are represented by their respective Prime Ministers, Premiers and Presidents of French Overseas Territories.

The assumption of chairmanship also comes at an historic moment for Antigua and Barbuda, which is preparing to host the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).



While addressing the opening ceremony of OECS Authority meeting, PM Browne spoke about many challenges, he said that the sub-bloc needs to adapt because of the rapidly changing global environment defined by geopolitical tensions, rising cost of living, disruptions in supply chain, and shift in international alliances.



“The world that we live in today is significantly different from the one 45 years ago,” he exclaimed, suggesting that small island states must deepen cooperation in order to protect their interests and maintain a vital presence in a highly polarised landscape.



Furthermore, PM Browne spoke about his vision to establish a dedicated OECS airline for aiding transportation links across the Eastern Caribbean and support trade and tourism. He also revealed that discussions are underway on a proposal that requires around US $50 million in unclaimed deposits which are held within the Eastern Caribbean banking system, along with potential support from European Union funding mechanisms, to launch the airline.



“A region that cannot move its people efficiently and effectively cannot integrate commercially,” Browne said. “Our forebears made decisions and created institutions that are sustainable. Why can’t we, in the 21st century, with far more resources, establish a sustaining airline for the benefit of OECS people and the Caribbean region in general?” he added further.



According to Browne, recent U.S. immigration and travel policies that affect Caribbean nationals, calls for a reconsideration of restrictions that he said could damage long-standing economic and people-to people ties.



“We are beneficial partners for the American economy, not adversaries to be restricted,” he said, while noting that nationals regularly travel to the U.S. for business, education, family visits and tourism, while Caribbean consumers significantly contribute to the U.S. economy by purchasing American goods and services. He then stated that restrictions on travel ultimately hurt both sides by reducing commercial activity.

Additionally, the PM also expressed concerns about U.S. requests for Caribbean countries to accept third-country deportees, and said “We want to be cooperative, but we must protect our country and our people,” he said. He disclosed that Antigua and Barbuda had proposed accepting no more than 10 deportees annually and stressed that the country would not accept individuals with serious criminal backgrounds.



Other significant matters discussed by PM Browne include food security initiatives and supply chain diversification, renewable energy projects - particularly geothermal development, strengthening economic ties with Latin America, development of the blue economy investment portfolio within six months.



Lastly, the Prime Minister encouraged regional leaders to adopt bold strategies and unified efforts, and said that unity offers the best path toward resilience, economic growth and greater influence on the global stage. “When we deepen integration, we are not surrendering sovereignty; we are actually pooling it,” he said.