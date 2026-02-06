PM Dr Terrance Drew represents St Kitts and Nevis at World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai

PM Drew also met with Omar Shehadeh, Special Envoy of the UAE to the Caribbean and Pacific, to discuss enhancing collaboration in information technology, digital transformation, and renewable energy.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from February 3 to February 5. The Summit brought together global leaders, public officials, international organizations, and experts who discussed the future of governance, innovation, use of AI, and sustainable development.

During the 3-day event, PM Drew led a team of key officials from St Kitts and Nevis, including his wife Diani Prince-Drew; Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office Naeemah Hazelle; and the Director of the St Kitts and Nevis Information Service Sherema Matthew. The official travel, which included accommodation, was paid for all the attending members by the Government of the UAE.

The Summit was held under the theme “Shaping Future governments.” It covered five main topics - Societal Wellbeing and Capacity Building; Economic Prosperity and Emerging Opportunities; Urban Futures and Evolving Demographics; Global Governance and Effective Leadership; and Future Realities and Nest Frontiers.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit gave his opening remarks describing the current era as “a historical opportunity for governments to redefine themselves.”

Day 1: Opening and global discussion

The opening day of the World Governments Summit 2026 on Tuesday, February 3 saw participation of PM Drew and his team, along with over 150 other governments. This included regional leaders like Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, and Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada.

The first day focused on the challenges faced by the governments in handling rising public expectations and complex global risks. Leaders discussed the need for governance reform, AI oversight and diplomatic solutions to regional tensions. Several participating members said that AI adoption must be aligned with institutional readiness, skills development and regulatory clarity.

Midday discussions focused on the economic pressures that the governments face worldwide, including the issue of debt and differing rates of growth and fiscal space. There were several concerns about economic policy mistakes that have increased that need heavy consequences.

PM Drew shared some highlights from the first day on his official Facebook post. It read, “I am currently in Dubai for the World Governments Summit 2026, engaging global leaders on how we shape future governments, from harnessing AI responsibly, to advancing sustainability, to strengthening cooperation in an increasingly complex world.”

He also met with Omar Shehadeh, Special Envoy of the UAE to the Caribbean and Pacific on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026. They discussed ways to increase collaboration between the two regions, with special focus in information technology, digital transformation, and renewable energy, as we advance investment and innovation for Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Day 2: Keynote presentations and leadership

The second day conducted sessions on human capital and leadership. Keynote address was given by the President of the Republic of Estonia, Alar Karis. The major focus remained on strengthening technology and adapting artificial intelligence in improving the everyday life of the people across the world.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also visited Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, describing it as “one of the world’s most ambitious renewable energy projects and a powerful example of what long-term vision and innovation can achieve.”

He also said that the visit helped him realize that St Kitts and Nevis can also transform to sustainable energy by responsibly using their natural assets, solar, geothermal, wind, desalination, wave energy, and biomass. PM Drew stated that his government remains committed to create sustainable, resilient, and strategic partnerships across the world to ensure a clean and safer future for its people.

Day 3: Shaping the future

The last day of the summit held sessions focusing on government reform, future of energy and industries, rising economic forum, and future of health. A roundtable session was also held on topics - Bridging the Investment Gap, The Future of Gaming, Shaping the Future of Human Resources in the Era of Artificial Intelligence, and AI for Future Governments.

PM Drew’s participation at the World Governments Summit 2026 highlighted St Kitts and Nevis’ commitment in addressing global challenges like strengthening governance, improving technology, and sustainable development.