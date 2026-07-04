PM Browne says US Visa Restrictions were meant to pressure Antigua into migrant deal

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that recent U.S. visa restrictions were intended to pressure Antigua and Barbuda into accepting third-country nationals under a proposed resettlement agreement. He maintained that his administration would not bow to external pressure and would only consider any agreement that protects the country's interests.

Browne made these remarks during the ‘Browne and Browne’ show on Saturday, June 27. He said that the timing of the visa restrictions by the U.S. makes him suspect their intentions. He believes that the restrictions were imposed as a result of the immediate refusal of Antigua and Barbuda to sign the agreement.



"I have no doubt in my mind that the restriction that was issued on Antigua as of the end of last year, effective January of this year, was as a result of this issue," he said.



The United States has been seeking agreements with several Caribbean countries, along with Antigua and Barbuda in order to accept a limited number of third-country nationals. These are those individuals who cannot easily return to their countries of origin.



The U.S. approached the twin-island nation first in August 2025, to which Browne’s administration responded that they are willing to accept only 10 individuals annually, only those who don’t have any criminal records.



According to the PM, a follow-up call was also received from a White House representative in December, and shortly after the visa restrictions were announced by the U.S.



Browne indicated that the restrictions were probably issued to bully them into signing the agreement, “that was issued probably to bully us into signing," he said.



The PM heavily criticised Washington, and said that their approach is like holding a gun to someone’s head and forcing them to drink poison. “I'm not going to willingly drink the poison and die. You have to shoot me," he said.



He made it clear that his administration would not sacrifice the country’s interest under external pressure. Browne further stressed that Antigua and Barbuda is open to reach an agreement, but only on the terms that would protect the nation’s interests.



He also clarified that the country would not accept individuals with criminal records, serious health conditions, or any individuals who could place burden on the limited public resources of the country. The PM said that they are not against signing but the agreement has to be sensible.



Negotiations are ongoing between Antigua and Barbuda and the United States about the proposed agreement. However, the government has maintained that any final agreement would be taken after placing the interests of the people first.