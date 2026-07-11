New EC banknotes to feature Caribbean Heroes as Queen Elizabeth II image is retired

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has unveiled a new family of EC banknotes which feature national heroes and regional figures from across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).



The redesign was confirmed at the 113th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council held in the Commonwealth of Dominica on Friday, July 10. The redesigned currency will replace the image of Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.



The EC $100 banknote will feature Nobel laureate Sir William Arthur Lewis and Sir John George Melvin Compton of St. Lucia. The EC$50 banknote features former ECCB Governor Sir K. Dwight Venner and St. Kitts & Nevis’ first Premier Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw.



The EC$20 banknote features Antigua and Barbuda’s Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Sr. and Dominica's former Prime Minister Dame Mary Eugenia Charles while the EC$10 banknote features William Henry Bramble of Montserrat and James Ronald Webster of Anguilla.



The EC$5 banknote will feature Robert Milton Cato of St. Vincent and the Grenadines alongside Grenadian Olympic champion Sir Kirani James.



Moreover, Kirani James who is featured on the EC$5 banknote is the only living person to appear on the new EC banknote.



ECCB Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine said the new currency is a historic milestone in the evolution of the EC dollar. He said the currency reflects the people, heritage, and achievements of the ECCU while also preserving the security, integrity and trust that have defined it.



The decision to redesign the currency was taken by the ECCB Monetary Council at its 105th Meeting in July 2023. The ECCB wanted to replace the image of Queen Elizbeth II on the EC currency.



Public consultations were also conducted between July and December 2023 following this meeting and reflected strong support from the public.



The unveiling came during the 113th ECCB Monetary Council Meeting, where Finance Ministers from the ECCB’s eight member government met and discussed regional monetary, credit and financial conditions.



Dominica’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Dr. Irving Mclntyre assumed chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council on Thursday, July 9. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne handed over the chairmanship to Dr. Irving McIntyre during a handing over ceremony. The chairmanship is rotated annually among the ECCB eight member governments.



St. Kitts & Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew welcomed the inclusion of Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw on the EC$50 banknote. He described it as a proud and historic moment for the region.



</iframe</p><p>Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also described this as a proud moment for the country as former Prime Minister Dame Mary Eugenia Charles will appear on the EC$20 banknote. He also said that the new design honours national heroes and prominent figures who have contributed to the Eastern Caribbean.<br><br><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSupportRooseveltSkerrit%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02AwE6cLGuEgHSNvVbRiiPMWDHaVC66fkpAaAZvtaQQDTMBoK9onV6nEYxx8LdF8rbl&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="805" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share">

PM of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne, who served as the previous Chairman of ECCB Monetary Council also welcomed the redesigned EC banknotes. He described this as the ideal way to mark the 50th anniversary of the EC dollar’s fixed exchange rate to the US dollar.



Talking about his tenure as Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council, Browne said that the region must now “transform stability into prosperity, expanding opportunity, creating wealth and ensuring a brighter future for generations to come."



He also congratulated Dominica’s Dr. Irving Mclntyre on assuming the chairmanship of the Council.





Moreover, St. Lucia’s PM Philip J. Pierre also announced that the Government of St. Lucia had selected the Right Honourable Sir John George Melvin Compton to appear on the new EC$100 banknote.



Pierre said that his legacy would be preserved as a lasting symbol of leadership, service, and national pride for generations to come.





The ECCB serves as the monetary authority for Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.