Missing Trinidad man found dead after days-long search, police treat case as homicide

Police have launched a homicide investigation and are urging the public to assist with information.

16th of April 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old man, Frederick Aaron Stevenson, has been found dead, following an intense emergency search conducted by the police officers.  Stevenson, a resident of Las Lomas #3, in the San Raphael district, was reported missing since Saturday morning, April 11, after leaving his home to visit a nearby residence. 

According to police reports, the officers attached to San Raphael police station received a missing person report from Aaron Stevenson’s mother on Sunday, April 12, who told the officers that his son has been missing since Saturday morning.  

She reported to the officers that her son left his home at around 7:30 a.m. on April 11, but before leaving, he had told the relatives that he was going to a neighbour’s house, which is just minutes away to carry out a job and would return soon.  

After failing to return home, his family searched for him and, after multiple unanswered calls, were unable to find him, prompting them to report the incident to the authorities.  

Since then, the officers attached to San Raphael Police and Las Lomas Police Post have been actively searching for the victim throughout the district and surrounding forested areas, whilst also launching their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. 

However, despite their efforts, Frederick Stevenson remained missing until April 15, when he was discovered by a local media personality, through the assistance of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, being led by Captain Vallence Rambharat. 

According to the authorities, Stevenson’s death is being treated as a homicide, urging the people to help with any information that might lead to solving the case and putting the killer behind bars. The authorities have emphasised the importance of community cooperation in times such as these.    

News of Stevenson’s death has circulated within the residency, sending shockwaves through the community, with many individuals worried for their safety. Many have also taken to Facebook to share their condolences with the victim’s family, friends and loved ones. The Hunters Search and Rescue Team have also extended their condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time.   

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

St Kitts and Nevis welcomes 3 flights, boosts tourism and connectivity

St Kitts and Nevis welcomes 3 flights, boosts tourism and connectivity

28th of August 2024

PM Roosevelt Skerrit alerts citizens, urges to adopt cautious approach amid Tropical Storm. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

PM Roosevelt Skerrit alerts citizens, urges to adopt cautious approach amid Tropical Storm

29th of June 2024

In picture: Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship. (Credits: Routh Gar, Facebook)

‘Icon of the Seas’ arrives in St Kitts, PM Drew shares glimpses

30th of January 2024

The Ruby- topaz hummingbird or Chrysolampis mosquitus is a very beautiful species having the habitat in Trinidad and Tobago. This bird species fascinates the minds of many as its beauty is not the only limit for this but also has very unique mating rituals and breeding patterns.

KNOW HERE: Some unknown facts about Ruby-topaz hummingbird 

7th of December 2023

Grenada: PM Dickon Mitchell meets IMF Article IV Mission Team || Picture Courtesy: The OPM Grenada (Facebook)

Grenada: PM Dickon Mitchell meets IMF Article IV Mission Team

4th of June 2023

Trinidad and Tobago: NCRHA screens approx 33,000 persons for NCDs || Picture Courtesy: NCRHA (Facebook)

Trinidad and Tobago: NCRHA screens approx 33,000 persons for NCDs

30th of May 2023

President of India Kovind gifts 8 cricket kits to young cricketers of SVG

President of India Kovind gifts 8 cricket kits to young cricketers of SVG

22nd of May 2022

37 COVID deaths in Trinidad and Tobago in 24 hours

9th of January 2022