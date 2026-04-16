Missing Trinidad man found dead after days-long search, police treat case as homicide

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old man, Frederick Aaron Stevenson, has been found dead, following an intense emergency search conducted by the police officers. Stevenson, a resident of Las Lomas #3, in the San Raphael district, was reported missing since Saturday morning, April 11, after leaving his home to visit a nearby residence.

According to police reports, the officers attached to San Raphael police station received a missing person report from Aaron Stevenson’s mother on Sunday, April 12, who told the officers that his son has been missing since Saturday morning.

She reported to the officers that her son left his home at around 7:30 a.m. on April 11, but before leaving, he had told the relatives that he was going to a neighbour’s house, which is just minutes away to carry out a job and would return soon.

After failing to return home, his family searched for him and, after multiple unanswered calls, were unable to find him, prompting them to report the incident to the authorities.

Since then, the officers attached to San Raphael Police and Las Lomas Police Post have been actively searching for the victim throughout the district and surrounding forested areas, whilst also launching their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

However, despite their efforts, Frederick Stevenson remained missing until April 15, when he was discovered by a local media personality, through the assistance of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, being led by Captain Vallence Rambharat.

According to the authorities, Stevenson’s death is being treated as a homicide, urging the people to help with any information that might lead to solving the case and putting the killer behind bars. The authorities have emphasised the importance of community cooperation in times such as these.

News of Stevenson’s death has circulated within the residency, sending shockwaves through the community, with many individuals worried for their safety. Many have also taken to Facebook to share their condolences with the victim’s family, friends and loved ones. The Hunters Search and Rescue Team have also extended their condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time.