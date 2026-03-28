Man shot during armed robbery outside bar in La Brea, Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: An early morning robbery outside a bar along Southern Main Road in Vance River, La Brea, on Saturday, March 21, has left one injured with gunshot wounds. The local police of the area are currently investigating the incident.

According to local police reports, the victim has been identified as casino supervisor and the further details regarding his age, residence, and locality still remain unclear.

Reportedly, the incident took place at around 1:30 a.m., on Saturday, when the victim was standing outside the bar opposite High Setters Bar, when three men armed with weapons appearing to be firearms approached him.

Upon approaching the victim, the armed suspects started demanding valuables and jewellery from him including a Gucci chain valued at $100,000 and a gold slave band worth $20,000. Responding to which the victim refused and started struggling to save himself but during the struggle, he was threatened by one of the suspects with a firearm.

But he continued his struggle, resulting in the suspect shooting the victim in his right foot, and then after taking his valuables they all fled the scene along Murray Street near the bar. Following which the injured man, a casino supervisor was transported to the Point Fortin General Hospital, where on arrival he was initially treated and later got discharged.

Since then, the officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, as they went to the scene and are checking and reviewing the CCTV footage of the area including nearby areas.

According to the information gathered by the officers, the two suspects are described as 5ft 8in tall with a slim build and braided hair, wearing dark clothing, while the third suspect has been described as 5ft and 8in tall with a slim build and short hair, who was wearing a red and black long-sleeve shirt and jeans at the time of the incident.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing while urging the public to report if they have seen the described persons by directly visiting their nearest police station or by contacting them online.