Lucian Carnival 2025: Parade of the Bands Promises Vibrance and Energy

The event starts at 10 a.m. on both the days at the Choc Roundabout.

21st of July 2025

St Lucia: Thousands are expected to line the streets on July 21 and Tuesday, July 22, as the Parade of the Bands take center stage at Lucian Carnival 2025. Over 7,000 revellers from 10 vibrant carnival bands will be participating in this national celebration of music, dance, and culture.

Parade route and band line-up

The event starts at 10 a.m. on both the days at the Choc Roundabout. Bands will be making their way southbound to the Vigie Roundabout, then head into the city via John Compton Highway. In addition, judging will take place on the Jn. Baptiste Street near Anchorage before the route continues through Darling Road, Jeremie Street, Peynier Street, Micoud Street, and Manoel Street. After this, the bands will return to Choc Roundabout.

The 10 participating bands are:-

  • Tribe of Twel
  • Royalites Xtreme 
  • Legends Carnival Band 
  • Xuvo Carnival 
  • Xpressionz 
  • Fuzion Mas 
  • Just 4 Fun
  • Island Tribe 
  • Phoenix Carnival Band 
  • Insonmeil Carnival Band

Safety measures and traffic management

The Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) has been working very closely with the Royal St Lucia Police Force, St Lucia Fire Service, and the Ministry of Health to ensure a safe environment throughout the two-day event. Medical tents will be placed on site to attend to any emergencies which may arise.

Also, the Royal St Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has issued its traffic management plan. They have advised the Motorists to follow signs, listen to traffic staff, and use alternate routes which will help with congestion and delays. In addition to this, Park and Ride services will be available at Orange Grove and Bois D’Orange to help guests reach the venue with ease.

Organisers are encouraging all participants and residents to put things on hold, be patient, and to celebrate in a responsible way as the Parades of the Bands remains the largest and most colorful highlights of Lucian Carnival.

Ana Allen

