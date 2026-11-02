King Charles left searching for umbrella as heavy rain disrupts Antigua Independence Parade

The King remained in the rain while Queen Camilla moved to a covered area, before an umbrella was brought to him during the ceremony.

2nd of November 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: King Charles III was left searching for an umbrella after heavy rain interrupted the 45th Independence festivities at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The King, accompanied by Queen Camilla, was attending the Independence Ceremonial Parade marking Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th anniversary of independence when it started raining heavily during the national anthem.

Queen Camilla held a clear umbrella and moved to a covered seating area, while King Charles remained standing in the rain.

Videos of the scene showed that the 77-year-old monarch looked quite frustrated while pointing at members of his entourage and asking, “Where’s the umbrella?” He was seen looking around while pretending to hold an umbrella and repeatedly asked for one.

An umbrella was then brought for him, allowing the King to continue with the event despite the bad weather. King Charles seemed to make light of the situation, as he jokingly said that he was “growing watercress on my trousers” after getting drenched.

As the members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and Police lined up for the independence parade on the cricket pitch, he waved at them and got a positive applause from those gathered at the stadium.

The King also met the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne. They held meetings on the sidelines of the Official Ceremonial Parade marking Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th Anniversary of Independence. Both the delegates held discussions on matters of mutual interest, climate change, and trade.

King Charles III began his nine-day Caribbean tour in The Bahamas on October 27. He attended a youth rally, met members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and visited environmental conservation projects during his stay.

On October 29, he visited Guyana and met President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. King Charles also held discussions with Indigenous people, and visited rainforests and biodiversity conservation sites. His visit also marked 60 years of diplomatic relations between Guyana and the United Kingdom.

The last stop of the King’s royal visit is Antigua and Barbuda. He was joined by Queen Camilla for the independence celebrations, ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from November 1-4, 2026.

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