King Charles III arrives in Antigua and Barbuda ahead of 2026 CHOGM

The King landed at V.C. Bird International Airport on October 30 and was welcomed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams and other officials.

Antigua and Barbuda: King Charles III arrived in Antigua and Barbuda on Friday evening, October 30, as part of his 9-day Caribbean royal visit ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The aircraft carrying the King landed at V.C. Bird International Airport at 7:48 pm, where he was received by government officials and other national representatives. “The aircraft carrying the Monarch touched down at the V.C. Bird International Airport at 7:48 p.m., where His Majesty received a formal welcome from a distinguished gathering of dignitaries and officials,” said the Office of The Prime Minister.

The representatives included Governor-General, Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams; Prime Minister, Gaston Brown; Minister of Works and Housing, Maria Bird-Browne; Foreign Minister, E. P. Chet Greene, and National Hero, Sir Vivian Richards.

An arrival ceremony was also organized to welcome King Charles III. Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Band played the national anthems of the United Kingdom, “God Save the King,” and Antigua and Barbuda, “Fair Antigua and Barbuda.”

The visit marks King Charles III’s first visit to the Caribbean region after becoming the King of Britain. His previous visit was in 2017, when he traveled to Antigua and Barbuda as the Prince of Wales.

The royal visit comes as Antigua and Barbuda marks 45 years of independence, adding more importance to the country’s efforts in preparing to host the international gathering. The meeting will involve discussions on shared priorities and cooperation among member states.

“The Royal Visit is particularly significant as it coincides with Antigua and Barbuda’s celebration of 45 years of political independence, adding further historical and symbolic importance to the occasion,” shared the Office of The Prime Minister.

King Charles III will be accompanied by Queen Camilla, as he attends the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from November 1 to November 4, 2026.