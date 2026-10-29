King Charles III visits The Bahamas on Caribbean tour, welcomed with Ceremonial Guard of Honour

King Charles III visited youth groups, conservation sites and defence force personnel in The Bahamas, while acknowledging the suffering and injustices of slavery amid renewed calls for Britain to address its colonial past.

Bahamas: King Charles III made his first official visit to The Bahamas on Tuesday, October 27, as part of a nine-day Caribbean tour. He will also visit other islands like Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda in the coming days.

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Governor-General Dame Cynthia Pratt received King Charles III upon his arrival at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau. This was followed by a ceremonial guard of honor made up of 96 members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

During his first engagement in Clifford Park, King Charles took part in the Future Bahamas Youth Rally and Exhibition, where young Bahamians displayed their talents and cultures. It also gave him an opportunity to revisit a historical connection, as he attended the Bahamas’ independence celebrations at the same place in 1973 as Prince of Wales.

Addressing the gathering, the King admitted that the country had a past of slavery and stated that the culture of Bahamas was “born out of darkness.” He added that it was “only right” to recognize the pain and injustice of the past.

His remarks came amid renewed calls for Britain to apologize for its involvement in the slave trade and provide reparations.

King Charles III honored those members of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force who perished in the sinking of HMBS Flamingo by Cuban forces in 1980 during the second day of the tour. He laid a wreath at the memorial and met serving personnel and veterans.

The King’s other visits included the Bonefish Pond National Park, where conservation efforts focus on protecting mangroves and enhancing coastal resilience. At the Bahamas Boxing Academy, he watched young athletes train and spoke with children about their sporting ambitions.

King Charles participated in the parade of Junkanoo dancers in Nassau. He was dancing to the music of the maracas painted in national colors of the Bahamas flag. The celebration offered a vibrant display of the country’s cultural heritage.

Other activities scheduled for that day include the hosting of a reception at the Government House by the Governor-General, who greeted the royal visitors and acknowledged the long history between the Crown and the Bahamian people.

After his trip to the Bahamas, King Charles will travel to Guyana on October 29 for meetings about biodiversity, environmental protection, and bilateral relations marking 60 years between Guyana and the United Kingdom.

He will next travel to Antigua and Barbuda, where Queen Camilla will join him for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting from November 1 to 4, 2026. The leaders of 56 Commonwealth nations are scheduled to discuss topics such as climate change, development and the legacy of slavery.