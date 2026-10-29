King Charles III visits The Bahamas on Caribbean tour, welcomed with Ceremonial Guard of Honour

King Charles III visited youth groups, conservation sites and defence force personnel in The Bahamas, while acknowledging the suffering and injustices of slavery amid renewed calls for Britain to address its colonial past.

29th of October 2026

Bahamas: King Charles III made his first official visit to The Bahamas on Tuesday, October 27, as part of a nine-day Caribbean tour. He will also visit other islands like Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda in the coming days.

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Governor-General Dame Cynthia Pratt received King Charles III upon his arrival at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau. This was followed by a ceremonial guard of honor made up of 96 members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

During his first engagement in Clifford Park, King Charles took part in the Future Bahamas Youth Rally and Exhibition, where young Bahamians displayed their talents and cultures. It also gave him an opportunity to revisit a historical connection, as he attended the Bahamas’ independence celebrations at the same place in 1973 as Prince of Wales.

Addressing the gathering, the King admitted that the country had a past of slavery and stated that the culture of Bahamas was “born out of darkness.” He added that it was “only right” to recognize the pain and injustice of the past.

His remarks came amid renewed calls for Britain to apologize for its involvement in the slave trade and provide reparations.

King Charles III honored those members of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force who perished in the sinking of HMBS Flamingo by Cuban forces in 1980 during the second day of the tour. He laid a wreath at the memorial and met serving personnel and veterans.

The King’s other visits included the Bonefish Pond National Park, where conservation efforts focus on protecting mangroves and enhancing coastal resilience. At the Bahamas Boxing Academy, he watched young athletes train and spoke with children about their sporting ambitions.

King Charles participated in the parade of Junkanoo dancers in Nassau. He was dancing to the music of the maracas painted in national colors of the Bahamas flag. The celebration offered a vibrant display of the country’s cultural heritage.

Other activities scheduled for that day include the hosting of a reception at the Government House by the Governor-General, who greeted the royal visitors and acknowledged the long history between the Crown and the Bahamian people.

After his trip to the Bahamas, King Charles will travel to Guyana on October 29 for meetings about biodiversity, environmental protection, and bilateral relations marking 60 years between Guyana and the United Kingdom.

He will next travel to Antigua and Barbuda, where Queen Camilla will join him for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting from November 1 to 4, 2026. The leaders of 56 Commonwealth nations are scheduled to discuss topics such as climate change, development and the legacy of slavery.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

George Henry

Related Articles

The Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell attended the Opening Ceremony of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) 2024 Sustainable Tourism Conference. He emphasised building a resilient nation and leading it towards sustainability across the 5Ps.

PM Dickon Mitchell attends CTO sustainable tourism conference, aims to enhance sustainability

24th of April 2024

The Defence Force of Guyana acquired Dornier 228 planes from India which states the country’s strengthened position. The two aircrafts acquired are manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Guyana Defence Force acquires two aircrafts from India, strengthens defence capabilities

2nd of April 2024

 Scarborough Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested a man in possession of a revolver and four rounds of ammunition.

Scarborough CID officers recover revolver, Mason Hall fisherman arrested

20th of March 2024

Daniel Phillips, a 22-year-old man, was badly burned about his face and body after four men threw a noxious substance on him on Saturday night in Bagotville in front of police officers.

22-year-old man burnt in presence of police in Bagotville

19th of December 2023

Region 10 residents raise primary concerns the previous day that will be addressed at Cabinet.

Guyana: Region 10 residents raises significant concern!

16th of January 2021

The Nassau Airport Development Company announced the completion of Runway 14/32, highlighting their commitment to maintaining Lynden Pindling International Airport as a safe and efficient hub.

Bahamas: Nassau Airport marks early completion of Runway 14/32, boosting safety and operations

29th of March 2025

Japan appoints MIYASAKA Yusuke as Non-Resident Ambassador to St Kitts and Nevis, strengthening bilateral ties.

Japan and St Kitts and Nevis deepen ties with appointment of Ambassador MIYASAKA Yusuke

15th of August 2025

During his walk-through campaign, Randy Baltimore met residents, shook hands, and interacted with locals, many of whom, especially young people, showed their support and trust in him and the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

Antigua and Barbuda by-election: ABLP’s Randy Baltimore begins door-to-door campaign

2nd of March 2026