Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw wins PFA Women’s Player of the Year Award

The Jamaica captain claimed the award for a second time after scoring 27 goals in all competitions for Manchester City during the 2025/26 season.

28th of August 2026

Jamaica: The captain of Jamaica’s national women's football team, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, has been named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award. It marks her another great achievement in the 2025/26 season at Manchester City.

The 29-year-old striker earned the accolade for the second time, previously claiming it after the 2023/24 season. It is voted for by other professional football players. Shaw became only the third person to have won the PFA Women’s Player of the Year award twice. The other two winners are  former England internationals - Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby.

“In a league of her own, Congratulations to Bunny Shaw, 2026 PFA Players’ Player of the Year!” shared the Manchester City Women on their official Facebook page.

Shaw scored 21 goals in 22 appearances in the Women's Super League as Manchester City won their previous league title in 2016. She won the WSL Golden Boot thrice, making her the first person in the history of the competition to have won the trophy three years in a row.

The Jamaican captain also became the first player to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive WSL seasons. The goals were scored at crucial moments during the season. In December, Shaw scored four times in a 6-1 win against Aston Villa. This was also when she became the first player from Manchester City's women's team to score 100 goals for the club.

Shaw finished the season with a total of 27 goals out of her 32 appearances in all competitions. She also helped to win the FA Cup by scoring five goals in cup games, including the first goal in the FA Cup final.

She also received the WSL Player of the Season award and the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year award. They were both her second awards in the respective competitions.

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