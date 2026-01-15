Kendrick Lamar leads 68th Grammy nominations as Trevor Noah returns to host

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with nine categories, followed by Lady Gaga, Cirkut, and Jack Antonoff with seven each.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026 at Crypto. com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Trevor Noah, the South African comedian, will host the event for a sixth consecutive year. The event will feature awards for all recorded and composition works and artists over 95 categories, from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with nine categories, followed by Lady Gaga, Cirkut, and Jack Antonoff who each have seven. Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, and Serban Ghenea are each nominated in six categories. The nominations were announced in November 2025 by past Grammys winners including Chappel Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Record of the year

DtMF - Bad Bunny

Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety - Doechii

WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish

Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway - Chappell Roan

APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album of the year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny

SWAG - Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

GNX - Kendrick Lamar

MUTT - Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA Tyler, The Creator

Song of the year

Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

APT. - ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

Anxiety - Doechii

DtMF - Bad Bunny

Golden - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

luther - Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA

Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

Wildflower - Billie Eilish

Best new artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best pop solo performance

Daisies - Justin Bieber

Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

Disease - Lady Gaga

The Subway - Chappell Roan

Messy - Lola Young

Best pop duo/group performance

Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Golden - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Gabriela - KATSEYE

APT - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

30 For 30 - SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best pop vocal album

SWAG - Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims

Best rap album

Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

GLORIOUS - GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly - JID

GNX - Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Best contemporary country album

Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. The Machine - Eric Church

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert

Best dance pop recording

Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching - Tate McRae

Illegal - PinkPantheress

Best R&B performance