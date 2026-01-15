Kendrick Lamar leads 68th Grammy nominations as Trevor Noah returns to host
Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with nine categories, followed by Lady Gaga, Cirkut, and Jack Antonoff with seven each.
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026 at Crypto. com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Trevor Noah, the South African comedian, will host the event for a sixth consecutive year. The event will feature awards for all recorded and composition works and artists over 95 categories, from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025.
Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, and Serban Ghenea are each nominated in six categories. The nominations were announced in November 2025 by past Grammys winners including Chappel Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.
Record of the year
- DtMF - Bad Bunny
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Anxiety - Doechii
- WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- The Subway - Chappell Roan
- APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album of the year
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny
- SWAG - Justin Bieber
- Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
- Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
- GNX - Kendrick Lamar
- MUTT - Leon Thomas
- CHROMAKOPIA Tyler, The Creator
Song of the year
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- APT. - ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
- Anxiety - Doechii
- DtMF - Bad Bunny
- Golden - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
- luther - Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Wildflower - Billie Eilish
Best new artist
- Olivia Dean
- Katseye
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Best pop solo performance
- Daisies - Justin Bieber
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Disease - Lady Gaga
- The Subway - Chappell Roan
- Messy - Lola Young
Best pop duo/group performance
- Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
- Golden - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
- Gabriela - KATSEYE
- APT - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- 30 For 30 - SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best pop vocal album
- SWAG - Justin Bieber
- Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
- Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus
- MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
- I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims
Best rap album
- Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T and Malice
- GLORIOUS - GloRilla
- God Does Like Ugly - JID
- GNX - Kendrick Lamar
- CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Best contemporary country album
- Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini
- Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers
- Evangeline vs. The Machine - Eric Church
- Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
- Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert
Best dance pop recording
- Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson
- Just Keep Watching - Tate McRae
- Illegal - PinkPantheress
Best R&B performance
- YUKON - Justin Bieber
- It Depends - Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller
- Folded - Kehlani
- MUTT - Leon Thomas
- Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker
