Kendrick Lamar leads 68th Grammy nominations as Trevor Noah returns to host

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with nine categories, followed by Lady Gaga, Cirkut, and Jack Antonoff with seven each.

15th of January 2026

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026 at Crypto. com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Trevor Noah, the South African comedian, will host the event for a sixth consecutive year. The event will feature awards for all recorded and composition works and artists over 95 categories, from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with nine categories, followed by Lady Gaga, Cirkut, and Jack Antonoff who each have seven. Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, and Serban Ghenea are each nominated in six categories. The nominations were announced in November 2025 by past Grammys winners including Chappel Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Record of the year 

  • DtMF - Bad Bunny 
  • Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter 
  • Anxiety - Doechii 
  • WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish 
  • Abracadabra - Lady Gaga 
  • luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA 
  • The Subway - Chappell Roan 
  • APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars 

Album of the year 

  • DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny 
  • SWAG - Justin Bieber 
  • Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter 
  • Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice 
  • MAYHEM - Lady Gaga 
  • GNX - Kendrick Lamar 
  • MUTT - Leon Thomas 
  • CHROMAKOPIA Tyler, The Creator 

Song of the year 

  • Abracadabra - Lady Gaga 
  • APT. - ROSÉ and Bruno Mars 
  • Anxiety - Doechii 
  • DtMF - Bad Bunny 
  • Golden - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI 
  • luther - Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA 
  • Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter 
  • Wildflower - Billie Eilish 

Best new artist 

  • Olivia Dean 
  • Katseye 
  • The Marias 
  • Addison Rae 
  • sombr 
  • Leon Thomas 
  • Alex Warren 
  • Lola Young 

Best pop solo performance 

  • Daisies - Justin Bieber 
  • Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Disease - Lady Gaga 
  • The Subway - Chappell Roan 
  • Messy - Lola Young 

Best pop duo/group performance 

  • Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 
  • Golden - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI 
  • Gabriela - KATSEYE 
  • APT - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars 
  • 30 For 30 - SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar 

Best pop vocal album 

  • SWAG - Justin Bieber 
  • Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter 
  • Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus 
  • MAYHEM - Lady Gaga 
  • I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims 

Best rap album 

  • Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T and Malice 
  • GLORIOUS - GloRilla 
  • God Does Like Ugly - JID 
  • GNX - Kendrick Lamar 
  • CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Best contemporary country album 

  • Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini 
  • Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers 
  • Evangeline vs. The Machine - Eric Church 
  • Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll 
  • Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert 

Best dance pop recording 

  • Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 
  • Abracadabra - Lady Gaga 
  • Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson 
  • Just Keep Watching - Tate McRae 
  • Illegal - PinkPantheress 

Best R&B performance 

  • YUKON - Justin Bieber 
  • It Depends - Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller 
  • Folded - Kehlani 
  • MUTT - Leon Thomas 
  • Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker
Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Opening ceremony of 47th CARICOM meeting held successfully, discusses climate change, food security. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Opening ceremony of 47th CARICOM meeting held successfully, discusses climate change, food security

29th of July 2024

Caribbean Airlines &amp; Discover Dominica collaboratively offer all exclusive VIP experience for Jazz ‘n Creole, credits to Facebook

Caribbean Airlines & Discover Dominica collaboratively offers all exclusive VIP experience for Jazz ‘n Creole 

20th of April 2024

57th Independence Day Parade in Barbados. (Image Credits: Twitter/ Mia Mottley)

PM Mia Mottley invites citizens to 57th Independence Day Parade

30th of November 2023

Mc Claude Emmanuel taking CIP Saint Lucia to new heights

Mc Claude Emmanuel taking CIP Saint Lucia to new heights

1st of May 2023

Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival to launched this week, says Deputy PM Ernest Hilaire || Picture Courtesy: Ernest Hilaire's FB

Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival to launched this week, says Deputy PM Ernest Hilaire

24th of January 2023

Trinidad and Tobago: CIRC shares Thursday Reads on Caribbean: Jonkonnu || Picture Courtesy: CIRC Facebook

Trinidad and Tobago: CIRC shares Thursday Reads on Caribbean: Jonkonnu

20th of January 2023

COVID-19 Update: Discharge of 60 persons from isolation 

COVID-19 Update: Discharge of 60 persons from isolation 

7th of February 2021

André Ebanks Named Premier After PPM-TCCP Coalition secures Majority

2nd of May 2025