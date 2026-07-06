Jamaican Sprint Coach Stephen ‘Franno’ Francis Dies at 64

Jamaica: Maximising Velocity & Power (MVP) Track & Field Club has announced the death of its co-founder and Technical Director, Stephen “Franno” Francis. The legendary coach died on Saturday, July 4, and the club confirmed the news in a statement issued on Sunday, July 5.

MVP Track and Field Club, described him as a visionary coach, and leader who transformed the landscape of athletics in Jamaica and inspired generations of athletes. The release further stated, “his exceptional ability to develop talent, combined with his relentless pursuit of excellence and deep belief in the potential of those he coached, helped shape the careers of Olympic and World Championship medal winners, World Record breakers and numerous other athletes, while establishing a standard of coaching that earned worldwide respect.”



He guided athletes like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Asafa Powell, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Melanie Walker, Nesta Carter, Shericka Jackson and Kishane Thompson.



Bruce James, President of the MVP club, said Francis “proved that Jamaican athletes, guided by Jamaican coaches, supported by Jamaican management and training in Jamaica, could become the very best in the world.”



He added that Francis’ vision and uncompromising pursuit of excellence and belief in the potential of the athletes not only transformed the careers of countless athletes but also transformed the place of Jamaican athletes on the global stage.



The club also talked about Francis’ straightforward personality saying that he will be remembered for his direct way of speaking his mind in an open and honest way and also for his ability to develop talent and his impact on the lives and careers of generations of athletes.



MVP Track and Field club further extended condolences to Francis’ brother, Paul Francis, and his other family members and loved ones. The club also expressed appreciation for the many prayers, messages of support, and expressions of sympathy received from across Jamaica and the international sporting communities.



The club said that funeral arrangements and details of a thanksgiving service will be announced on a later date.



Several other figures also expressed grief about the loss of the pioneering coach. Sports Minister Olivia Grange, in a press release said that "Stephen Francis is responsible for a large part of the pride and joy which Jamaicans feel when their athletes performed on the international stage.”



She added that he was a unique person who brought glory to the country and improved the lives of countless athletes who benefitted from his guidance and expertise. “Our country owes Stephen a debt of gratitude,” she said.



Jamaican Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness described Francis as a national treasure who helped in elevating Jamaican athletics on the global stage and expressed grief. Moreover, opposition leader Mark Golding said that Jamaica has lost a true giant of track and field.



Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, also extended condolences through her social media handle. She said, “Jamaica has lost one of its great builders of sport, and the Caribbean has lost a man whose work gave all of us a reason to stand taller.”



She said that Barbados also felt his impact through sprinter Sada Williams, whose training at the MVP Track Club helped her achieve historic success for her country. His work also proved that people from small islands can still make a massive impact on the world.



She extended deepest condolences on behalf of Barbados towards his family, the MVP family, his athletes, the people of Jamaica, and all across the Caribbean who mourn him.