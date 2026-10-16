Jamaican charged with arson after ex-girlfriend’s house set ablaze in Jones Town
A 24-year-old construction worker has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Jones Town, St Andrew, and preventing occupants from escaping.
16th of October 2026
Jamaica: A 24-year-old construction worker has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house and stopping the occupants from escaping in Jones Town, St Andrew.
Neish “Nish” Ramdas, from Luke Lane in Kingston, is facing charges after a police investigation into the incident, which took place in the early hours of Monday, October 12, 2026.
According to the Denham Town police, the incident began at around 2:15 am, when the woman was at home with family members. She received a telephone call from Ramdas, who allegedly threatened to set their house on fire.
The woman smelled gasoline shortly after and noticed smoke coming from beneath a door. She found that the front portion of her house was on fire.
Police revealed that when the occupants tried to escape, they discovered that the door had been locked from the outside. The family managed to escape by breaking a glass window. The woman told the police that she saw Ramdas fleeing from the yard on foot.
Residents helped the family in extinguishing the fire. No information about injuries or the extent of the damages to the property has been released by the authorities yet.
Ramdas was later arrested by the police and charged with arson after recorded statements linked him to the incident. He is soon scheduled to appear in court. This case is still being investigated as Ramdas is only accused and not yet convicted of a crime.
Locals have taken to social media to express their prayers for the woman and her family. One user commented, “It is dem weak mind , can’t control dem emotions… Whatever was the situation. Learn to walk away.”
Another person stated, “Why does the woman always suffer? If she breaks up with yah, learn to respect her. Why make them family suffer? Praying they will be safe.”
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