Dominica launches EC$1 per acre agricultural land lease initiative to boost farming

The initiative, aimed at supporting young farmers, cooperatives, and agri-businesses, provides land ranging from one to five acres for a variety of agricultural activities.

Dominica: The government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has introduced a new Agriculture Land Lease Facility, under which people can purchase state-owned land for farming at just EC$1 per acre per year. This initiative is a step toward the development of agriculture in Dominica. It supports farmers and helps in creating a more sustainable food system.

The lease term is for five years and the land can be used only for agriculture. Each applicant will be provided land between one to five acres. This programme caters to young farmers interested in agricultural investment, farmer groups, cooperatives, and agri-enterprises.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy aims to raise agricultural production, while creating more opportunities for farmers to grow into international markets in the farming sector.

Farmers can use the land for a variety of activities. This includes crop production, livestock farming, aquaculture, beekeeping, horticulture, and agro-processing. The land is available in different locations. These include:-

Newfoundland Estate (50 acres)

Londonderry Estate (100 acres)

Woodfordhill-Mango Gutter (50 acres)

Wesley-Joe/Burton Area (25 acres)

Morne Prosper (10 acres)

Charlotte Valley (5 acres)

Savanne York (25 acres)

Williams Settlement (10 acres)

Wotten Waven (10 acres)

Blenheim Estate (100 acres)

Point Mulatre Estate-Fond Thomas (70 acres)

Hertford Estate-Warner (15 acres)

Richmond Estate-Castle Bruce (10 acres)

The government shared that Interested individuals can apply for the land online via landlease.agriculture.gov.dm. They are also advised to visit the Agricultural Regional Office for more information on this initiative. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy can be reached via their email at aiu@dominica.gov.dm or by phone at (767) 266-3282.