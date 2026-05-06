Jamaica: Two-year-old dies in tragic accident in Clarendon

Jamaica: A two-year-old girl, Kimberly Burrell, tragically died on Saturday night, May 2, in Rhules Pen, Clarendon, after being accidentally run over by a motor vehicle driven by her grandmother. The May Pen traffic department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday night, at around 10:45 p.m. in the Rhules Pen area of Clarendon when the woman was learning or practicing to drive a motor vehicle.

Reportedly the accident occurred when the female was attempting to maneuver the car, when she unintentionally drove the vehicle over the two-year-old child, Kimberly Burrell who was in the path of the vehicle.

Following which the toddler sustained critical injuries from being mowed down and the family members of the baby instantly rushed her to the hospital, where on arrival she was treated but later at night, succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities were contacted who later processed the scene and launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The officers initially interrogated the grandmother of the child and are still continuing their investigation.

Officers are investigating why the child was in the vicinity of a moving vehicle late at night and whether the incident occurred in a private driveway, carport, or public. Officials are also investigating whether the grandmother’s status as a learner-driver contributed to the fatal error.

Authorities stated that the further information about the accident has not been established yet as the May Pen traffic department is still probing the matter.

The incident has shocked the community of Jamaica as many people are expressing their condolences over the tragic death of the baby. Many citizens took to Facebook to express their feelings and concern as one of the users Audrey Thomas commented “Look for your child before entering a vehicle. Know where the child is. Much more the child was at the front of the car. It sounds like carelessness.” While some either commented “I can't imagine the guilt the grandmother is feeling right now. Give them strength, Lord.”