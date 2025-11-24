Jamaica: Reggae artist Jimmy Cliff dies at 81

Jamaica: The island nation is mourning the death of one of its best reggae artists, Jimmy Cliff, who passed away due to a seizure at the age of 81. His wife Latifa Chambers shared this news via Cliff’s official social media account on Monday, November 24, 2025.

The international icon was fighting with pneumonia and suffered a deadly seizure, which cost him his life. His wife shared in the post, “It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia.”

She also thanked all the people who stood with him and supported him in his journey. “I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love,” the post further read.

Cliff’s fans are expressing sadness over this news, wishing him peace and shared words of condolences for his family and friends. “Sending an abundance of condolences. How very, very happy his talents made us,” wrote one of his fans on Instagram.

Another local shared, “Jamaican music lost one of its greats! #RIP legend.” People are thanking Cliff for his great contribution to the reggae genre, both in Jamaica and across the globe. The man was an inspiration and role model for many young artists in the region.

The news proved even sadder as the artist shared his last post thanking the costume team and shared one of his photos from his 1972 movie “The Harder they Come.” The movie was a large hit, which introduced reggae to an international audience.

Cliff’s wife also shared gratitude for the medical team looking after him for providing great care and support in such hard times. “I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace,” said Chambers.

Jimmy Cliff was born in 1944 in St. James, Jamaica. He was an award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor. The artist was one of the earliest promoters of ska, rocksteady, and reggae, with his work now inspiring people across the world.