Jamaica: Curfew imposed in Manchester’s Porus after two fatal shootings

Jamaica: A new curfew was imposed in Manchester’s town of Porus after two men were killed in separate shootings. It was reported by the local police authorities that measures are being taken to reduce crime and at the same time protect the community.

Residents of Ramble district discovered a decomposed body on Sunday morning, September 7. The body was identified to be of 33-year old Oraine Kelsey, who was known by the nickname “Bad Bush.” Police confirmed several gunshot wounds to the body after it was seen on the roadway at around 9:30 am.

This discovery was made just days after another tragic killing in the same town. The body of 29-year old Gerronoen Walsh was found on Wednesday night, September 3, on the streets of Porus about 9:42 pm, shortly after the general election ended. Walsh suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Police investigation and safety measures taken

Police reports suggest that both the victims were related, although no details have been shared yet about the connection. Their deaths have increased public concern about their safety, leading to stricter measures in the area. The curfew was announced by the police on Sunday evening. It began at 6:00 pm and will run through until Tuesday evening, September 9.

The police report was issued on Sunday evening which is to run for 48 hours from 6 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9. It covers a large part of Porus, which includes the point of intersection between the toll road and Melrose district to the Porus main road which is near Barnett Street. Also included in the covered areas are the Redberry and Broadleaf communities.

People living in these areas are required to stay at home during curfew hours with only special police permission to go somewhere. According to the officers, this will help maintain peace while they investigate the two murder incidents.

Porus has experienced curfews before. This year, the town and other communities on the island were under months-long series of curfews. Police reported that those actions were taken out of the need to reduce crime.