ICC Announces Major Rule Changes Across Formats, Including Stop Clock for Tests

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a series of rule changes as a step to modernize the game, improve fairness, and to ensure better game management across formats. One of the most notable updates is the introduction of the “stop clock” which was a feature in white ball matches till now and is to be included in Tests as part of the 2025 - 2027 World Test Championship cycle.

According to this, fielding teams will have 60 seconds to get back onto the field for the start of the next over. Also in each 80-over segment, there will be two warnings which if exceeded by a third will see an automatic five run penalty given to the batting side.

In 2018, the ICC introduced a full-time substitute for injured players in domestic first class cricket which is an extension of the concussion replacement rules that were already in place. These changes are a component of the ICC’s ongoing effort to preserve the games integrity as it also grows and changes.

New rules to restore game spirit

In another big change, ICC addressed deliberate short runs. If the umpires detect that a batter has on purpose not completed a run - especially to manipulate the strike - the fielding team will get five penalty runs. Additionally, at the discretion of the umpire, the batter to face the ball next will be determined.

These changes are being made to put an end to underhand tactics and to restore the true spirit of the game. Moreover, changes have been made to the Decision Review System (DRS). Now if a catch is turned down by the umpire, teams may challenge for LBW on the same ball, provided the umpire has not already ruled it out. This gives teams more options and also ensures that no possible out appeal is missed.

Also, the on-field umpires will also review to see if catches from no-balls are out, even though the delivery may have been illegal. Although the player is not out due to the no-ball, they may still be awarded runs if the catch is a fair one.

Saliva remains banned in all formats, but the protocol around ball tampering has changed a little. If it is an accident and the ball’s condition is not affected, the umpires may choose not to intervene. But if the ball’s condition is intentionally altered and the bowling team may get favored unfairly, 5 penalty runs will be given to the batting team.