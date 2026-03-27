High-speed chase in South Trinidad ends with multiple arrests after armed robbery

Police apprehended several suspects and recovered firearms following a robbery and pursuit, though one suspect remains at large as investigations continue.

Trinidad and Tobago: An armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, March 24, in South Trinidad, which sparked a high-speed chase through the Southern Division, which led to the arrest of multiple suspects while one suspect remains at large.

According to police reports, the officers instituted an operation after receiving a complaint from the victim of an armed robbery incident in South Trinidad, on Tuesday. As the officers started their operation they noticed several armed men in a vehicle in the Palmiste area, which they believed to be linked to the earlier robbery incident.

The officers then started chasing the vehicle carrying the suspects following which the suspects became alert and started driving the car speedily through the southern division community which later crashed near a park. The suspects then abandoned the vehicle near a park and attempted to flee the scene on foot into the surrounding Philippines district.

But the police officers of the southern division along with a specialized unit carried out coordinated police exercises and sealed the area of the Philippines district, where they apprehended several armed suspects. During the arrest officers also recovered two firearms and a quantity of ammunition from the suspects and took them to the station.

However, one suspect still remains at large as he was successful escaping the area during the foot pursuit but the officers are continuing their investigation and are actively searching the area and surrounding of the community.

Since then, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has increased its patrols in the area as the investigation continues, while urging the people to help them in finding the additional suspects involved in a robbery. Authorities are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident while trying to locate and capture the remaining suspect.

This incident has sparked mixed reactions among the residents of southern division as some are happy that police apprehend the suspects while some are terrified because of the suspects who are still at large and increasing violence in the region.