Guyana’s Kelvin Johnson Dies, Leaving National 10,000m Record Unbroken

The former distance runner also competed in cycling and coached young athletes through the Trendsetters Sports Club, leaving a legacy in Guyanese sport that extended beyond his record-breaking career.

Guyana: Former Guyana distance runner Kelvin Johnson passed away suddenly on October 2, 2026. The news was confirmed by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) in a tribute.

Over the years, he has competed for Guyana in various track and road races around the Caribbean region and beyond, receiving accolades for his stamina and commitment to the sport.

In its tribute, the AAG said that Johnson left behind “a remarkable legacy of endurance, perseverance and sporting excellence.” He set the national men’s record in 10,000m in 2013, with a time of 31 minutes 14.14 seconds, a mark that is yet to be broken, according to the association.

“His national 10,000m record of 31:14.14, set in 2013, stands as a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication,” read the tribute.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport also honored Johnson for his excellence as an elite distance runner and competitive cyclist. He represented Guyana in both running and cycling. The Guyanese athlete also trained young athletes through the Trendsetters Sports Club, especially in Sophia.

Johnson continued to be actively involved in coaching until his death. Just two days before his passing, he coached a number of young BMX cyclists at an organization held by the Kaieteur Attack Cycling Club.

“The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport would like to express sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the late Kelvin Johnson. May his soul rest in peace,” shared the Ministry.

Members of the local sports community remember Johnson's successes on the track and his attempts to train the younger generation of athletes. His transition from competing in running events to coaching meant that he could help the new generation of sportsmen and women.

Johnson’s death marks a loss for Guyanese athletics and cycling. His national 10,000m record and contribution to youth development are important parts of his sporting legacy.