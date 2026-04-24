Guyana issues flood warning amid heavy rainfall forecast

CDC warns of heavy rainfall and potential flooding due to unstable weather, urging Regions Five to Nine to remain alert and prepared.

Guyana: The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) of Guyana has issued a Special Information Bulletin, in which they warned the locals about the increased flood risk rate due to unstable atmospheric conditions expected through April 25. The bulletin has been issued after the Hydrometeorological Service warned about widespread disruptions and potential damage due to heavy rainfall.

In an update issued on Wednesday, the CDC stated that the Hydrometeorological Service noticed unstable atmospheric conditions which can pose high rainfall in the nation and a flooding like situation. They further warned the regions including Five, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine, to be prepared and careful as these areas are projected to receive the highest volume of rain.

CDC also confirmed that "Strong Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is triggering the moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and increased water levels nationwide."

The authorities also issued a timeline for the nation when it is going to rain most as they confirmed that on the morning of April 23, rain will shower along the coast, transitioning to afternoon thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, on Friday, April 24 the continuous rain and intermittent thundershowers are expected to be seen with 50 mm to 80 mm rainfall. Rainfall in some areas may potentially exceed up to 100 mm. On Saturday, April 25, conditions may begin to ease, with occasional showers and lower rainfall amounts between 20 mm and 40 mm.

The warning for some areas has also been issued including regions 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, which are most likely to receive the highest amount of rainfall during the period of April 22 to April 25, and which can cause a high amount of damage.

The Civil Defence Commission also highlighted that they have activated its Regional Disaster Risk Management Center (RDRMC) and deployed teams to monitor drainage infrastructure which can reduce the upcoming threat.

Authorities also issued guidelines to people on how they can save and protect their essentials. Officers recommended people to avoid walking or driving through pooled water as just one foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.

They also suggested people to raise furniture to higher floors if living in low-lying areas and secure important documents in waterproof containers. Along with that they also suggested people to ensure internal drains and trenches are free of debris to assist with water runoff.

CDC is urging the people to take precautions and to follow the issued guidelines to be safe and sound. The community of people are also being urged to report flooding or rising water levels to the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) if they witness it.