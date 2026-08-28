Grenada’s Spicetivities continues with food, music and island-wide events

Pure Grenada’s Spicetivities programme continues through August 30 with culinary tours, live entertainment, after-work limes and beachside events taking place across Grenada and Carriacou.

Grenada: Spicetivities programme of Pure Grenada continues across Grenada and Carriacou from August 24 to August 30. This week-long event brings together food, music, entertainment and social activities at venues across both islands. It includes foodie tours, breakfasts, brunches, after-work limes, live band performances and beach activities.

The programme is part of the ongoing Spicetivities lineup promoted by Pure Grenada, with activities designed around food, entertainment and island experiences. Grenada's tourism programme also highlights festivals, culinary experiences and cultural activities as part of the country's visitor offerings.

The remaining activities for the week will continue from Friday through Sunday, with a packed schedule across Grenada and a smaller schedule in Carriacou.

Schedule

Friday, August 28

BBQ Fridays, Grenada Yacht Club – 12:00pm

Dollar Wingz Fridays, Knife & Fork Grenada – 3:00pm

Spice Foodie Tours

After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00pm

After Work Lime, Punj-Abi – 5:00pm

Best Fridays, After Work Lime, Utopia Corner

Turn Up Fridays, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 5:00pm

Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm

Bon Fire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm

Sea & Land BBQ, Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm

Latin Night, La Plywood – 7:00pm

Fiesta Fridays, Dodgy Dock – 7:30pm

La Fin, Chez Louis – 8:00pm

Saturday, August 29

Soup Saturdays, Grenada Yacht Club

Spice Foodie Tours – 9:00am

Plantation Breakfast, Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am

Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis – 3:00pm

Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm

Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar – 7:00pm

Live Band Saturdays, Junction – 9:00pm

Sunday, August 30

Sunday Brunch, Chez Louis – 11:00am

Sunday Roast, Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm

Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch, Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm

Lunch and Lime, Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm

BBQ & Live Band Sundays, Aquarium – 3:00pm

Live Band Sundays, Umbrellas – 6:00pm

Carriacou Schedule

Carriacou will also host a series of Spicetivities events during the final three days of the programme.

Friday, August 28

After Work Lime, Wayne’s Bar – 4:00pm

Grill & Chill, Alistar’s Bar – 6:00pm

Saturday, August 29

Take a SIP and Chill After Vibes, Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm

Sunday, August 30

Beach Lime, Jason’s Bar, Paradise Beach – 6:00pm

The Spicetivities programme continues to bring together food, music, social gatherings and leisure activities across Grenada and Carriacou, with the current lineup running through August 30.