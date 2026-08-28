Grenada’s Spicetivities continues with food, music and island-wide events

Pure Grenada’s Spicetivities programme continues through August 30 with culinary tours, live entertainment, after-work limes and beachside events taking place across Grenada and Carriacou.

28th of August 2026

Grenada: Spicetivities programme of Pure Grenada continues across Grenada and Carriacou from August 24 to August 30. This week-long event brings together food, music, entertainment and social activities at venues across both islands. It includes foodie tours, breakfasts, brunches, after-work limes, live band performances and beach activities.

The programme is part of the ongoing Spicetivities lineup promoted by Pure Grenada, with activities designed around food, entertainment and island experiences. Grenada's tourism programme also highlights festivals, culinary experiences and cultural activities as part of the country's visitor offerings. 

The remaining activities for the week will continue from Friday through Sunday, with a packed schedule across Grenada and a smaller schedule in Carriacou.

Schedule

Friday, August 28

  • BBQ Fridays, Grenada Yacht Club – 12:00pm
  • Dollar Wingz Fridays, Knife & Fork Grenada – 3:00pm
  • Spice Foodie Tours
  • After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00pm
  • After Work Lime, Punj-Abi – 5:00pm
  • Best Fridays, After Work Lime, Utopia Corner
  • Turn Up Fridays, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 5:00pm
  • Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm
  • Bon Fire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm
  • Sea & Land BBQ, Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm
  • Latin Night, La Plywood – 7:00pm
  • Fiesta Fridays, Dodgy Dock – 7:30pm
  • La Fin, Chez Louis – 8:00pm

Saturday, August 29

  • Soup Saturdays, Grenada Yacht Club
  • Spice Foodie Tours – 9:00am
  • Plantation Breakfast, Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am
  • Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis – 3:00pm
  • Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm
  • Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar – 7:00pm
  • Live Band Saturdays, Junction – 9:00pm

Sunday, August 30

  • Sunday Brunch, Chez Louis – 11:00am
  • Sunday Roast, Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm
  • Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch, Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm
  • Lunch and Lime, Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm
  • BBQ & Live Band Sundays, Aquarium – 3:00pm
  • Live Band Sundays, Umbrellas – 6:00pm

Carriacou Schedule

Carriacou will also host a series of Spicetivities events during the final three days of the programme.

Friday, August 28

  • After Work Lime, Wayne’s Bar – 4:00pm
  • Grill & Chill, Alistar’s Bar – 6:00pm

Saturday, August 29

  • Take a SIP and Chill After Vibes, Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm

Sunday, August 30

  • Beach Lime, Jason’s Bar, Paradise Beach – 6:00pm

The Spicetivities programme continues to bring together food, music, social gatherings and leisure activities across Grenada and Carriacou, with the current lineup running through August 30. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Stricter Measures Required for Caribbean CBI Programs to Prevent Investment Mismanagement. PC: Google Image

Stricter Measures Required for Caribbean CBI Programs to Prevent Investment Mismanagement

29th of May 2024

In frame: The Labour Minister of Guyana, Joseph Hamilton. (Credits: Hon. Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour, Facebook)

Labour Minister calls Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU) strike illegal

31st of January 2024

Twelve people of Trinidad and Tobago were apprehended in connection with the firearms and the drugs.

Trinidad and Tobago: 12 people nabbed in connection with Firearms & drugs

27th of November 2023

Saint Lucia prepares for dengue season. (Image Credits: Google Images)

Saint Lucia MoH asks to adopt safety measures against dengue

27th of September 2023

Saint Lucian govt, Taiwan youth ambassadors participate in Business Youth Forum || Picture Courtesy: Govt of Saint Lucia

Saint Lucian, Taiwan youth ambassadors participate in Business Youth Forum

16th of September 2023

US federal court orders Tesla to pay US$137 million to former employee over racism abuse

6th of October 2021

Man Arrested After Pennsylvania Cemetery Break-Ins and Human Remains Discovery

18th of January 2026

Saint Lucia to welcome nearly 50,000 cruise passengers this week

19th of January 2026