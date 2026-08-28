Grenada’s Spicetivities continues with food, music and island-wide events
Pure Grenada’s Spicetivities programme continues through August 30 with culinary tours, live entertainment, after-work limes and beachside events taking place across Grenada and Carriacou.
28th of August 2026
Grenada: Spicetivities programme of Pure Grenada continues across Grenada and Carriacou from August 24 to August 30. This week-long event brings together food, music, entertainment and social activities at venues across both islands. It includes foodie tours, breakfasts, brunches, after-work limes, live band performances and beach activities.
The programme is part of the ongoing Spicetivities lineup promoted by Pure Grenada, with activities designed around food, entertainment and island experiences. Grenada's tourism programme also highlights festivals, culinary experiences and cultural activities as part of the country's visitor offerings.
The remaining activities for the week will continue from Friday through Sunday, with a packed schedule across Grenada and a smaller schedule in Carriacou.
Schedule
Friday, August 28
- BBQ Fridays, Grenada Yacht Club – 12:00pm
- Dollar Wingz Fridays, Knife & Fork Grenada – 3:00pm
- Spice Foodie Tours
- After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00pm
- After Work Lime, Punj-Abi – 5:00pm
- Best Fridays, After Work Lime, Utopia Corner
- Turn Up Fridays, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 5:00pm
- Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm
- Bon Fire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm
- Sea & Land BBQ, Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm
- Latin Night, La Plywood – 7:00pm
- Fiesta Fridays, Dodgy Dock – 7:30pm
- La Fin, Chez Louis – 8:00pm
Saturday, August 29
- Soup Saturdays, Grenada Yacht Club
- Spice Foodie Tours – 9:00am
- Plantation Breakfast, Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am
- Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis – 3:00pm
- Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm
- Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar – 7:00pm
- Live Band Saturdays, Junction – 9:00pm
Sunday, August 30
- Sunday Brunch, Chez Louis – 11:00am
- Sunday Roast, Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm
- Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch, Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm
- Lunch and Lime, Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm
- BBQ & Live Band Sundays, Aquarium – 3:00pm
- Live Band Sundays, Umbrellas – 6:00pm
Carriacou Schedule
Carriacou will also host a series of Spicetivities events during the final three days of the programme.
Friday, August 28
- After Work Lime, Wayne’s Bar – 4:00pm
- Grill & Chill, Alistar’s Bar – 6:00pm
Saturday, August 29
- Take a SIP and Chill After Vibes, Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm
Sunday, August 30
- Beach Lime, Jason’s Bar, Paradise Beach – 6:00pm
The Spicetivities programme continues to bring together food, music, social gatherings and leisure activities across Grenada and Carriacou, with the current lineup running through August 30.
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