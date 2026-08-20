Four Airlines offer discounted flights to St. Kitts from EC$343

St. Kitts and Nevis: Four airlines are offering promotional fares as part of St. Kitts and Nevis' ongoing Travel Tuesday campaign, which is aimed at encouraging off-season travel to the island.



The four airlines include Sunrise Airways, Winair, JetBlue, and interCaribbean Airways. It covers various departures from the Caribbean and the United States, with each airline providing specific travel periods and limited seat availability.



Promotional flight services are available for a limited time between late August and September based on the destination. It is part of a short-term booking campaign to increase visitor traffic and tourism across the twin island Federation.



Sunrise Airways is offering a discounted rate for a regional connection from Dominica. Flights will operate from August 29 to September 4, 2026, with round trip fares starting at EC$345.





Winair is providing service from Barbados’ Grantley Adams International to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts and Nevis. Travel is valid from August 20 to August 27, with flights operating from EC$428 for round trips.



JetBlue is offering international flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to St. Kitts and Nevis. The airline is offering the lowest price for round trip, starting at just EC$343, with travel available from September 17 to September 20.



interCaribbean Airways is also providing regional services between San Juan in Puerto Rico and St. Kitts and Nevis. Prices are available for as low as EC$366 for round-trip flights, with promotions running from September 17 to September 25.



These fares are aimed at offering visitors more affordable options to travel for leisure, business, or family gatherings. Passengers can purchase their tickets from the official website of each airline, or through authorised travel agents, and mobile apps.