Flood warning issued for parts of Trinidad and Tobago

A Yellow Level Localized Flood Alert has been issued for parts of Trinidad until Monday afternoon, with forecasters warning that additional rainfall could trigger localized flooding, overflowing streams and landslips.

The Trinidad & Tobago Meteorological Service has issued a Yellow Level Localized Flood Alert for Monday, July 13, following periods of rainfall.



According to the Met Office, the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to stay in the area and can possibly cause more rainfall on Monday morning.





“After periods of rainfall today, there is now a heightened concern for streams and smaller watercourses to overtop, as the ITCZ maintains a presence in the area,” noted the agency.



The alert is effective from 5:00 am until 4:00 pm today, as saturated soil heightens the chances of floods. Forecasters have also warned that even moderate rainfall could quickly become problematic due to already waterlogged conditions.





“Impacts include localized flooding and ponding, especially in low- lying and flood-prone areas; potential traffic delays due to water accumulation on roadways; Landslips may occur in areas that are usually susceptible,” warned the authorities.



Southern and eastern Trinidad are expected to be the areas that will experience most impact, where streams and smaller watercourses could overflow.



The Meteorological Service has advised residents to closely monitor weather conditions before travelling. It is also advised to avoid walking and driving through floodwaters and follow the guidance of emergency officials as conditions might deteriorate.





“Monitor weather conditions and assess your surroundings before venturing out. Avoid driving or wading through flood waters. Follow the instructions of government officials. Monitor weather updates from www.metoffice.gov.tt,” said the Met Office.