Ecuador’s most wanted: Fito captured after 18-month manhunt

Ecuador: José Adolfo Macías (also known as “Fito”), called Ecuador’s most wanted criminal has been recaptured which put an end to an 18-month manhunt that had the nation on edge. Fito, the evasive head of the violent Los Choneros gang, broke out of Guayaquil prison in January 2024 which sent Ecuador into turmoil.

The criminal gang leader was convicted on charges for drug trafficking, murder, and other offenses and was given a 34-year prison sentence which he then escaped from. Upon his disappearance, Ecuador saw a rise in what some called unprecedented violence from “widespread riots, bombings, kidnappings, the assasination of a prominent prosecutor, and an armed attack on a TV network during a live broadcast,” according to the US government.

In response, the government declared a 60-day state of emergency throughout Ecuador and deployed the military, putting a $1 million USD reward for his capture. “My recognition to our police and military who participated in this operation. More will fall, we will reclaim the country. No truce,” in a statement on X, stated President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador.

Turning point in re-capturing Fito

At the time, the turning point was the tracking of a local transit official linked to Fito’s inner circle by the authorities. Their investigation led them to a large home in Manta, a coastal city, where they found an elaborate underground bunker in a laundry room. The bunker was made of steel reinforced walls, had air conditioning and was full of luxury which was Fito’s retreat.

At dawn, a special military team raided the residence using drones, scanners and bulldozers to take down the residence which went very well until the roof of the bunker gave in just before capturing the fugitive.

Now in jail at the super secure La Roca prison, Fito faces possible transfer to the United States to stand trial for multiple federal charges which include drug trafficking and weapons smuggling. While his capture is highlighted as a great achievement in Ecuador’s war against organized crime, experts warn that the power and influence of Los Choneros is very much still present. Fito may be out of action, but the criminal empire which he built up still casts a large shadow over the region.