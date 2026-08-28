Dominica’s Flavours of the World Festival Returns on October 4

Dominica: The Flavours of the World Festival will return to Dominica on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The third edition of the event will be held at the Windsor Park Forecount from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., where residents and visitors will be able to experience music, food, dance and cultural traditions from different parts of the world.



The 2026 festival will include global cuisines and culture and would also highlight the different communities which are a part of the multicultural society of Dominica.



According to the latest ticket information, the adults can purchase tickets in advance for EC$60, while admission at the gate will cost EC$75. Children between the ages of 5 and 12 will pay EC$20, while students aged 13 to 18 will pay EC$35. A VIP dining experience is also available for EC$250. Organisers have separately announced an early bird adult ticket priced at EC$50.



Tickets can be purchased at Depex Colour Lab and Bullseye Pharmacy and also online.



A variety of food and cultural experiences will be featured in the festival. Some dishes that have been a part of Dominica’s culinary landscape will also be featured in this festival. These include, Kalinago cassava, Creole callaloo, roti, kibbeh and accras.



Visitors will be able to experience different cultures through their food, music, dance and languages.



The festival was first held in 2024 and returned for a second edition in 2025.



The inaugural event featured food from several countries and communities which includes, China, Haiti, India, Lebanon, Venezuela, Cuba, Africa and Dominica and also included cultural performances.



The second edition also focused on international cuisine and cultural exchange, with food cuisines representing Jamaica, Iran, Haiti, Africa, the Kalinago community, India and Creole Dominica.



The festival also provided economic opportunities for different sectors. It generated income for farmers, fishermen, craft vendors, restaurants, transport operators and accommodation providers.