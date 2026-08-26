Antigua and Barbuda’s Abigail Piper earns second runner-up at Caribbean pageant

Abigail Piper of Antigua and Barbuda won two sectional titles and the People’s Choice Award after finishing second runner-up at the Caribbean Beauty and Intelligence competition.

26th of August 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: Abigail Piper won the second runner-up spot, scoring 2,531.5 points in the Miss Caribbean Beauty and Intelligence competition held on Saturday. She also received two sectional titles, proving her success at the competition.

Piper won in the categories of Best in Talent and Best in Evening Gown. Vinema Jarvis is the mentor who guided Abigail for her talent presentation, while her evening gown was created by Sharon Barton.

She also won the People’s Choice Award via online voting, along with the Miss Resilient Award.

The overall title went to Anguilla’s Akema Carty, who was congratulated by the Antigua and Barbuda delegation at the end of the event. First runner-up position was secured by Rikita Ambrose of Guyana, while third runner-up was Tia Brown of Barbados with 2,500 points.



The Antigua and Barbuda representative also received support in other sections of the competition.  Jamilla Kirwan coached her on interviewing skills and self development, while Leanda-Ann Norville assisted her on her walk and deportment.

Norville was her chaperone during the entire event and was honored for her head work and dedication. Other members of her team include Stephon Hector, who was her man of business; Angelica O’Donoghue; and Caro Q-Jarvis.

Even though Piper did not win the pageant, Piper’s performance was quite commendable as she finished runner-up and won in two other categories.

People are sharing their support for Piper on social media. One individual commented, “Beyond phenomenal! Congratulations Abbie! Abigail Piper 2nd Runner-Up Miss Caribbean Beauty and Intelligence Pageant. You shine bright even without the crown.”

Another person said, “Congratulations Abyy. You will always be the winner in my eyes no matter what.”

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Ana Allen

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