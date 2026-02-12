BLP Secures Third Consecutive Term in Barbados, Sweeps All 30 Parliamentary Seats
The Barbados Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, won all 30 seats in the 2026 general election, securing a third consecutive term.
12th of February 2026
Barbados: The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, and her Barbados Labour Party (BLP), secured another great victory in the 2026 general elections, marking their third consecutive term in office. The BLP swept all 30 seats in the Parliament. The Democratic Labour Party, led by Ralph Thorne, failed to win any seats in the 2026 elections.
This victory adds to their success in 2018 and 2022 elections, in which they also secured all the seats in the House of Assembly. In her victory address, PM Mottley thanked the voters and also highlighted the parties’ commitment to improving Barbados’ economy, improving citizens’ quality of life and putting the country on the map.
Mottley, who has been the leader of the BLP since 2008, held onto her seat in St Michael North East, continuing her long-running tenure as a member of the Parliament since 1994. She won her constituency by a large margin with over 3,500 votes, while her closest competitor was the DLP’s candidate, who received only 391 votes.
General Elections 2026 - Barbados Labour Party winning seats
- City of Bridgetown - Michael Lashley
- St Michael North East - Mia Mottley
- St Michael South East - Santia Josette Omara Bradshaw
- St Peter - Colin Jordan
- Christ Church East Central - Ryan Straughn
- St Thomas - Gregory Nicholls
- St Michael West Central - Gooding Edghill
- St James North - Chad Blackman
- St Michael South Central: Marsha Kelly-Ann Caddle
- St Michael East: Trevor Anthony Prescod
- St Philip South: Indar Anthony Weir
- St Michael South: Humphrey Wins
- St John: Charles McDonald Griffith
- St Andrew: Dr Romel Springer
- Christ Church West: William Duguid
- Christ Church West Central: Adrain Medic Forde
- St Joseph: Ryan Braithwaite
- St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs
- St George North: Toni Moore
- Christ Church South: Shantal Munro Knight
- St Michael Central: Tyra Trotman
- St Lucy: Peter Phillips
- St James South: Sandra Husbands
- Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams
- St Michael North: Davidson Ishmael
- St George South: Dwight Sutherland
- St Philip North: Sonia Browne
- St Philip West: Kay McConney
- St Michael North West: Neil Rowe
- St James Central: Kerrie Symmonds
Throughout the term of her office Mia Mottley has been focused on Barbados' long-term growth. Her party has made efforts to improve the country’s economy, address cost of living issues, and place Barbados on the international map. Barbados has also played an active role in the world stage in addressing climate change issues, representing small island nations facing environmental issues.
Latest
- St Kitts’ Marsha Henderson takes OECS Tourism Chair, calls for greater regional integration
-
Regional Leaders congratulate PM Mia Mottley on third consecutive election victory in Barbados
-
PM Terrance Drew meets PM Roosevelt Skerrit to strengthen CARICOM ahead of 50th Heads of Government Meeting
-
BLP Secures Third Consecutive Term in Barbados, Sweeps All 30 Parliamentary Seats
-
CrazyMess Wet & Dutty to Feature Bouyon Madness at Mas Dominik’s Carnival Monday 2026
Related Articles
29th of September 2024
6th of April 2024
8th of December 2023
22nd of September 2023
5th of January 2022
11th of November 2021
21st of October 2021