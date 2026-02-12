BLP Secures Third Consecutive Term in Barbados, Sweeps All 30 Parliamentary Seats

Barbados: The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, and her Barbados Labour Party (BLP), secured another great victory in the 2026 general elections, marking their third consecutive term in office. The BLP swept all 30 seats in the Parliament. The Democratic Labour Party, led by Ralph Thorne, failed to win any seats in the 2026 elections.

This victory adds to their success in 2018 and 2022 elections, in which they also secured all the seats in the House of Assembly. In her victory address, PM Mottley thanked the voters and also highlighted the parties’ commitment to improving Barbados’ economy, improving citizens’ quality of life and putting the country on the map.

Mottley, who has been the leader of the BLP since 2008, held onto her seat in St Michael North East, continuing her long-running tenure as a member of the Parliament since 1994. She won her constituency by a large margin with over 3,500 votes, while her closest competitor was the DLP’s candidate, who received only 391 votes.

General Elections 2026 - Barbados Labour Party winning seats

City of Bridgetown - Michael Lashley

St Michael North East - Mia Mottley

St Michael South East - Santia Josette Omara Bradshaw

St Peter - Colin Jordan

Christ Church East Central - Ryan Straughn

St Thomas - Gregory Nicholls

St Michael West Central - Gooding Edghill

St James North - Chad Blackman

St Michael South Central: Marsha Kelly-Ann Caddle

St Michael East: Trevor Anthony Prescod

St Philip South: Indar Anthony Weir

St Michael South: Humphrey Wins

St John: Charles McDonald Griffith

St Andrew: Dr Romel Springer

Christ Church West: William Duguid

Christ Church West Central: Adrain Medic Forde

St Joseph: Ryan Braithwaite

St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs

St George North: Toni Moore

Christ Church South: Shantal Munro Knight

St Michael Central: Tyra Trotman

St Lucy: Peter Phillips

St James South: Sandra Husbands

Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams

St Michael North: Davidson Ishmael

St George South: Dwight Sutherland

St Philip North: Sonia Browne

St Philip West: Kay McConney

St Michael North West: Neil Rowe

St James Central: Kerrie Symmonds

Throughout the term of her office Mia Mottley has been focused on Barbados' long-term growth. Her party has made efforts to improve the country’s economy, address cost of living issues, and place Barbados on the international map. Barbados has also played an active role in the world stage in addressing climate change issues, representing small island nations facing environmental issues.