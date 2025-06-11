Caribbean Airlines Unveils "Pre-Summer Toronto Timeout" Campaign with Increased Flight Frequency and Competitive Fares
Travelers can now take advantage of 10 weekly round trips between Trinidad and Toronto.
11th of June 2025
Caribbean Airlines is making summer travel to Canada more accessible as the airline unveiled its "Pre-Summer Toronto Timeout" campaign. This new offer provides increased flight frequency and competitive fares between Trinidad and Toronto.
Travelers can now enjoy 10 weekly round trips from Trinidad to Toronto. Fares for flight services start as low as US $649, including taxes. This initiative boosts travel options between Canada and the Caribbean as it comes just ahead of the busy summer vacation season.
Beyond the attractive fares, Caribbean Airlines have also added some nice perks for travelers in this offer. Passengers will receive a free carry-on bag and a free personal item. They can also earn Caribbean Miles rewards which is another added benefit. Moreover, complimentary meals will also be served onboard.
This pre-summer special offer aims to improve connectivity and promises a comfortable and valuable travel experience. This offer is only valid for June 2025. Travelers are urged to book their trips early and the bookings are available through the official Caribbean Airlines website.
Caribbean Airlines has its base in Trinidad and is the leading player in the regional airline. The airline consistently offers deals as an ongoing effort at improving connections and strives to provide quality and affordable flight services.
Caribbean Airlines Flight Schedule
- Trinidad to Toronto (Daily) – Flight BW600 departs at 4:20 PM and arrives in Toronto at 10:25 PM
- Trinidad to Toronto (Thursday, Sunday) – Flight BW602 departs at 1:40 AM and arrives at 7:45 AM
- Trinidad to Toronto (Sunday) – Flight BW610 departs at 8:15 AM and arrives at 2:20 PM
- Toronto to Trinidad (Daily) – Flight BW605 departs at 12:25 AM and lands in Trinidad at 5:45 AM
- Toronto to Trinidad (Thursday, Sunday) – Flight BW603 departs at 9:45 AM and arrives at 3:25 PM
- Toronto to Trinidad (Sunday) – Flight BW611 departs at 4:20 PM and arrives at 10:00 PM
