Dominica welcomes inaugural cruise calls from MV Brilliance of the Seas and MV Queen Victoria

Dominica celebrates the first visits of MV Brilliance of the Seas and MV Queen Victoria, boosting the island’s 2025/2026 cruise season.

24th of January 2026

Dominica: The island nation achieved another major milestone in the cruise tourism sector as it welcomed the inaugural call of MV Brilliance of the Seas on Friday, January 23, 2026. The vessel, operated by the Royal Caribbean International, docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

A plague exchange ceremony was held at the port to celebrate its arrival. Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), the ship’s captain, crew members, government officials from the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica, and industry partners were present during the ceremony. The arrival of this international cruise ship highlights Dominica’s strong partnership with the global cruise industry.

Dominica will also welcome MV Queen Victoria, which is making her debut voyage to the island today, January 24, 2026. This ship is a part of Cunard Line which is known for their luxury and premium cruise experiences. Its arrival at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth will position Dominica at the forefront of premium travel.

The inaugural visits of both the cruises will bring Dominica’s total arrivals of first-time cruise visits for 2025/2026 season to ten (10). This number showcases the increasing trust in the island as a safe and attractive cruise destination.

The Discover Dominica Authority stated that first-time cruise ship visits are a key to building long term relationships with the cruise lines, as it promotes the island as a preeminent and safe destination to the world. They also thanked the various agencies, including the port authorities, customs and immigration, tour operators, taxi drivers, vendors and all other members of the tourism community for their continuous support.

Passengers onboard these cruise ships can explore the waterfalls, rainforests, coastal areas, and experience the culture and warm hospitality of the local communities. Visitors can also explore the island’s natural beauty, including its pristine beaches and lush forests, while also trying the delicious local cuisine.

Dominica is still dedicated to sustainable cruise tourism. The island continues to work to become a place with balanced visitor experience, while also protecting its natural and cultural heritage.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Grenada selects 12-member squad to make historic debut at Chess Olympiad in Budapest

Grenada selects 12-member squad to make historic debut at Chess Olympiad in Budapest

7th of September 2024

Jamaican police arrests suspect promptly following the murder of Enrico Chambers. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Jamaican police arrests suspect promptly following the murder of Enrico Chambers

19th of January 2024

Jamaica PM Andrew Holness meets High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell || Picture Courtesy: PM Andrew Holness (Twitter)

Jamaica PM Andrew Holness meets High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell

19th of July 2023

“None Can Hold a Candle of Correction,” St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party

14th of April 2022

St Kitts and Nevis: Saddlers Secondary School’s female students attend Women Empowering Girls Speed Mentoring Program

St Kitts and Nevis: Saddlers Secondary School’s female students attend Women Empowering Girls Speed Mentoring Program

29th of March 2022

Haiti to get earthquake relief from City of Miramar

7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Haiti, death toll rising constantly

15th of August 2021

governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Timothy Antoine

High cost of fossil fuel blew the Caribbean Economy: Timothy Antoine

13th of May 2021

Grenada announces 33-member team for CARIFTA Games 2025

27th of March 2025