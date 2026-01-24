Dominica welcomes inaugural cruise calls from MV Brilliance of the Seas and MV Queen Victoria

Dominica celebrates the first visits of MV Brilliance of the Seas and MV Queen Victoria, boosting the island’s 2025/2026 cruise season.

Dominica: The island nation achieved another major milestone in the cruise tourism sector as it welcomed the inaugural call of MV Brilliance of the Seas on Friday, January 23, 2026. The vessel, operated by the Royal Caribbean International, docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

A plague exchange ceremony was held at the port to celebrate its arrival. Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), the ship’s captain, crew members, government officials from the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica, and industry partners were present during the ceremony. The arrival of this international cruise ship highlights Dominica’s strong partnership with the global cruise industry.

Dominica will also welcome MV Queen Victoria, which is making her debut voyage to the island today, January 24, 2026. This ship is a part of Cunard Line which is known for their luxury and premium cruise experiences. Its arrival at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth will position Dominica at the forefront of premium travel.

The inaugural visits of both the cruises will bring Dominica’s total arrivals of first-time cruise visits for 2025/2026 season to ten (10). This number showcases the increasing trust in the island as a safe and attractive cruise destination.

The Discover Dominica Authority stated that first-time cruise ship visits are a key to building long term relationships with the cruise lines, as it promotes the island as a preeminent and safe destination to the world. They also thanked the various agencies, including the port authorities, customs and immigration, tour operators, taxi drivers, vendors and all other members of the tourism community for their continuous support.

Passengers onboard these cruise ships can explore the waterfalls, rainforests, coastal areas, and experience the culture and warm hospitality of the local communities. Visitors can also explore the island’s natural beauty, including its pristine beaches and lush forests, while also trying the delicious local cuisine.

Dominica is still dedicated to sustainable cruise tourism. The island continues to work to become a place with balanced visitor experience, while also protecting its natural and cultural heritage.