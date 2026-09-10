Dominica to hand over 16 climate-resilient homes in Woodford Hill

Sixteen families in Woodford Hill are set to receive new climate-resilient homes as Dominica continues its national housing programme.

Dominica: Sixteen families in Woodford Hill will receive the keys to new modern and climate resilient homes on Friday, September 11, as part of the national housing programme of the government of Dominica.

A Welcome Home Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm and will be led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. It is a part of a wider government plan to increase the number of climate resistant homes across the country.

Moreover, the Woodford Hill project is a part of a larger programme which includes 215 climate resilient homes and apartment units in nine communities. Other locations include Canefield East, Trafalgar, Vieille Case, Paix Bouche, Pointe Michel, Grand Bay, Penville and Wesley.

Woodford Hill was listed along with several other communities under the Housing Recovery Project that are nearing completion in September 2025. At that time, 91 homes were ready for distribution across several communities at that time.

The government’s housing programme is focused on homes that can withstand hurricanes, heavy rainfall, and other climate-related hazards. This shows Dominica’s wider resilience strategy following the severe damage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The Housing Recovery Project was implemented with the support from the World Bank and had managed to complete 382 resilient houses by November 2025, with 313 being distributed to beneficiaries. The project is aimed at assisting the families in recovering from housing losses while enhancing disaster resilience.

Our policy has always been to lift people up. Our mission has always been to improve the lives of ordinary people because we believe that government must stand with the people not only in words, but through action, said Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit.

The first handover ceremony took place on September 5, where 11 families received new homes in Canefield East. These units were among the 215 homes scheduled for distribution over the following weeks.