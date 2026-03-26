Dominica to grant permanent jobs to over 300 NEP Interns

More than 300 long-serving NEP interns will move into full-time public service roles after five years, Prime Minister Skerrit has announced.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that more than 300 long-serving National Employment Programme (NEP) interns will be granted full-time public service jobs after five years of service, on March 24, 2026.

The Prime Minister Skerrit shared this information in his press conference speech, stating that the transition is significant in supporting the workforce in the country and also in strengthening the public service.

“The government of Dominica is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to empowering citizens through sustainable employment opportunities,” announced Prime Minister Skerrit, elaborating further he stated, “As part of our ongoing efforts to support the workforce and foster economic stability, individuals who have been actively engaged with the National Employment Program for five years or more in the public service will be transitioned into full-time public service positions.”

The National Leader shared that the transition will be for those who have been in the programme for 5 years and above, whilst also meeting the entry requirements. Moreover, the intern needs to hold an associate degree or higher qualification, be able to perform substantive roles, and must have performed consistently and satisfactorily on the job.

He further noted that the transition into full-time employment represents a “natural and strategic evolution of the NEP.”

Transitioning will acknowledge the dedication and work of the young professionals while enhancing the public service's capacity. Moreover, through it, the Government’s agenda of enhancing job security and benefits to temporary officers in the public service is being realized.

“This initiative will bring long-serving NEP workers into the public service establishment, recognizes the dedication, skills, and contributions of these citizens to our national development. By offering permanent positions, we aim to provide security, benefits, and growth opportunities, enabling them to better serve our communities and contribute to Dominica's progress,”

Recently, more than one hundred and ten officers were hired as permanent staff members.

NEP has been the backbone for the youth in both the public and private sectors for more than 12 years now, providing on-the-job training and skills development to young people by equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed for the job market.

PM Skerrit addressed this in his speech while commending the programme for delivering meaningful results over the span of 12 years.