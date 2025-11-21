Miss Universe 2025 ends in controversy as Mexico’s Fátima Bosch claims crown amid allegations and walkouts

This year’s pageant became one of the most controversial in years, with allegations and surprise resignations sparking widespread debate over the relevance of beauty pageants today.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant came to an end on Friday, November 21, in Thailand. The event was full of surprises from beginning to end. Fátima Bosch of Mexico was crowned as Miss Universe 2025. Praveenar Singh, a Thai-Indian contestant, took home the first runner-up spot.

This year’s pageant has been its most controversial in years, with allegations and surprise resignations dominating the event. There are plenty of people who have now started questioning the relevance of beauty pageants in modern times.

Miss Mexico at the center of a heated dispute

Earlier in November, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, was at the center of a public incident. During a pre-pageant event on November 4, Thailand’s pageant director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, yelled at her in front of other contestants. He said that she had refused to take part in a promotional activity for the contest. “If you listen to your director, you’re a dumbhead,” Itaragrisil allegedly said Itsaragrisil.

Contestants reported that he used offensive language and went into an aggressive rant. Bosch tried to explain her side, but was interrupted many times. At one point, he asked for security to kick her out. The clash shocked everyone in attendance.

Bosch responded firmly. She said that every woman deserves respect. She also said that she was not there to be disrespected. Her statement drew in many contestants. Even the outgoing Miss Universe joined her and left the event. The incident went viral and questioned the treatment of women in pageants.

The director of Miss Universe, Raul Rocha, issued an apology. “This issue has dragged me down to this point. I understand and I apologise,” said Itsaragrisil after the director’s apology. He said that he was under pressure and that he did not mean to insult anyone. But many people still did not accept the apology, saying that the behavior was unsuitable.

Allegations of Rigged Judging

At the time of the final show’s broadcast, the pageant faced challenges when two judges suddenly left. One of the judges claimed that the Top 30 contestants were selected by an informal group before the judges saw the ballots. Some people in that group had past associations with certain contestants which he said leaves in question the issue of fairness.

Another judge who was a former athlete also left, saying he was uncomfortable with what was going on. The public started suspecting the reason behind their resignations. The Miss Universe Organization said that the judging was in fact fair and by the books.

The Final Night

Despite everything, the final show took place in Bangkok as scheduled. At the evening gown and Q&A rounds, Bosch delivered an outstanding performance. The judges noted her confidence and communication. Also from the audience perspective, Praveenar Singh did very well and came in as first runner-up.

Bosch’s victory was emotional for many supporters. After facing public criticism earlier, her win was a statement of strength and dignity.