Dominica: Prime Minister Skerrit visits Guadeloupe to strengthen bilateral ties with France

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visited Guadeloupe on April 24 to boost bilateral cooperation with France, focusing on trade, security, and regional partnerships.

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visited the neighboring territory of Guadeloupe, on April 24 for a high-level meeting with Prefect Thierry Devimeux and Ambassador Marie Noelle Duris. The meeting was focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Dominica and France.

According to reports, the meeting was held on Friday, between the leaders of both the nations, where they discussed the key areas including judicial cooperation, customs, fire and rescue, maritime collaboration and immigration matters.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit emphasised the importance of maintaining strong relationships with France and neighbouring territory Guadeloupe. He said that “the nation will remain committed to building practical partnerships with countries that will benefit people.”

PM Skerrit also said that “these discussions are part of a broader effort to ensure that the proximity of Dominica to the French departments translates into tangible benefits for the citizens on both sides of the nations.”

In a Facebook post, Roosevelt Skerrit expressed his satisfaction over the successful meeting in Guadeloupe, which was aimed to strengthen ties. He wrote “The meeting went right and successful today in Guadeloupe.”

He further mentioned that “During the meeting, they have talked about the key issues which are necessary to resolve and also covered areas of critical importance.”

This meeting follows the recent appointment of Marie Noelle Duris as Ambassador of France to the Eastern Caribbean States including Dominica, Saint Lucia, and Grenada. She has also officially presented her credentials to the Dominican government in March 2026.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Skerrit has visited Guadeloupe and other French Caribbean territories, he visited the countries on several occasions throughout his tenure to strengthen regional ties between the nations and coordinate disaster response.

In April 2024, around this time of the year, he visited Guadeloupe for a high-level meeting with Prefect Xavier Lefort where he discussed about the climate change, energy transition, and cooperation in healthcare.

Also, in February 2026, the PM Skerrit traveled to Georgetown, Guyana for the India-CARICOM Summit, where he held bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen ties among the countries.

This recent meeting has gained a lot of attention on social media, with many Dominicans praising PM Skerrit. One of the users commented under PM’s official post “we have the best PM ever . He came back and won. God bless him always.”