Dominica: Parliament reviews five key bills to strengthen healthcare and governance

During its February 23, 2025 sitting, the Parliament of Dominica considered bills including the Medical Profession Bill and Nurses & Midwives Bill to modernize healthcare, ensure accountability, and improve professional standards.

The Parliament of the Commonwealth of Dominica convened on Monday, February 23, 2026. During the sitting of the Parliament, Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit spoke to the members of the Parliament.

During the fifth meeting of the third session of the eleventh parliament, the parliament saw five bills being presented for reading. These bills were:

Medical Profession Bill 2026

Nurses & Midwives Bill 2026

Food Safety Bill 2026

Movement of Factors Bill 2026

Payment System & Services Bill 2026.

The bills were presented with the aim of improving, strengthening and modernizing the healthcare sector, food security and technology of the nation. The Prime Minister shared a post on the proceedings of the parliament.

The post featured the detailed analysis of all the bills which were presented in the Parliament on Monday. The first bill is the Medical Profession Bill 2026, which provides for the creation of the Dominica Medical Council.

The council will serve as a statutory authority responsible for the registering, licensing and overseeing medical practitioners. The medical council replaces the former Medical Board of the country.

The Bill also sets clear standards for professional conduct, training and continuing medical education. Further, it establishes structured systems for complaints, investigations and disciplinary action to protect the public.

The bill provides for specialist & provisional registration and requires valid licences to practice. According to the details shared by the Prime Minister, the Medical Profession Bill strengthens accountability and transparency through a public medical register.

The Nurses and Midwives Bill was also presented during the Parliamentary Session. The bill establishes the Dominica Nurses and Midwives Council as the regulatory authority. The organization is responsible for registration, enrolment and licensing.

The legislation also sets up national standards for education, training, professional conduct and continuing professional development. The Nurses and Midwives Bill further creates clear categories for advanced practice nurses, interns and practical nurses.

The Bill improves the working of the procedures for the complaints, investigations and disciplinary procedures and provides a right of appeal and ensures public access to the official register of licensed professionals.