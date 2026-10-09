Dominica expects 475,521 cruise passengers as 2026-2027 season gets underway

Dominica has begun its 2026-2027 cruise season with 267 ship calls and a projected 475,521 passengers, as authorities look to expand tourism infrastructure and increase opportunities for local businesses and workers.

Dominica: Dominica has opened its cruise season 2026-2027 with an estimated total number of 475,521 passengers across 267 calls of cruise ships. The season began on October 8, with arrivals expected to increase by around 50,000 as compared to the previous years.

This also raised expectations for tourism revenue and local employment. The increase will also benefit businesses across the island, including taxi operators, tour guides, eateries, craftsmen, shops, and tourist attractions.

Minister of Tourism Denise Charles-Pemberton said that cruise tourism is an integral part of Dominica’s economy as it supports livelihoods and creates opportunities for communities.

“Cruise Tourism remains an important part of our tourism industry, supporting livelihoods, driving economic activity, and creating opportunities for businesses and communities across Dominica,” she said.

The tourism minister also highlighted the role of cruise visitors in generating demand for local services and bringing foreign exchange into the country. More tourists may generate extra money for local businesses and employees who depend on tourism.

Prior to the start of the season, the Ministry of Tourism collaborated with the Ministry of Environment to ensure proper preparation of cruise sites and improved service delivery.

The initiatives will help offer better experience for the tourists while helping businesses manage increased passenger numbers. Proper transportation system, good maintenance of the attractions, and quality services will be important as cruise activity grows.

Some of the major tourism projects underway in Dominica include the cable car project, expansion of the Bayfront Pier, and the Roseau Cruise Village.

These projects seek to increase visitor access, improve the cruise facilities, and create more opportunities for local businesses. The government aims to attract one million cruise passengers per year by 2030, doubling the estimated number of visitors to the island during this season.

Tourism expansion is also expected to boost overall economic development. Government projections for the industry include GDP growth of 3.1%, and support for more than 3,000 jobs, but it does not mean that they would come solely from cruise tourism.

As the season continues, Dominica will try to convert higher passenger arrivals into long-term economic benefits through infrastructure investments and stronger employment.