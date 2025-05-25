Dominica and US strengthen disaster preparedness with $3M facility handover

Prime Minister Skerrit praised the handover of three US funded disaster management centers as a powerful sign of partnership and preparedness.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit lauded the alliance between Dominica and the United States as a symbol of shared values and purpose. During a handover ceremony in Jimmit, hosted by the Ministry of National Security and Legal Affairs, he welcomed three state-of-the-art disaster management facilities which were donated by the United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM).

“These buildings are more than concrete and steel. They are a tangible result of diplomacy in practice and partnership with purpose,” stated PM Skerrit during the ceremony. These facilities are worth over US$3 million and include:

An Emergency Operations Center Annex in Jimmit

A Disaster Relief Warehouse and Mini Emergency Operations Center in Portsmouth

A similar facility to be finalized in Castle Bruce

Each of these facilities is equipped with the latest in infrastructure, office furnishings, and emergency logistics which include forklifts and appliances. The facilities have been specifically designed to function as natural disaster response centers.

Furthermore, PM Skerrit stated that these facilities are the key to Dominica’s goal of becoming the world’s first climate resilient nation. He also proposed an idea to rename the Jimmit annex to Dominica U.S. Resilience Center to recognize their partnership.

In a post shared on Facebook, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated, “As we prepare for the 2025 hurricane season, I am heartened by the tangible show of partnership and support from the United States. We also welcome the announcement of USD $2.1 million in funding for a new fire and ambulance station in La Plaine.”

Expanding Capacity and Strengthening Response

Major General Javier Reina from USSOUTHCOM, highlighted the role of these facilities in improving Dominica’s disaster preparedness. Also, he reported on other projects within the Humanitarian Assistance Program which include:

A new fire and ambulance station under construction in La Plaine, funded at US$2.1 million

Delivery of thermal drones to assist with search and rescue

Disaster management training for local first responders, valued at US$35,000

Moreover, Karen Sullivan, Chargé d’Affaires in the US Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, reaffirmed America’s ongoing support. She stated, “We must constantly be vigilant and prepared. These investments will help save lives, not just in Dominica but throughout the region.”

Also, the Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmoore, declared it a historic day and said that these new centers will address issues brought to light after Hurricane Maria.