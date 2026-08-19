Diego Martin records 19 weather incidents as mayor urges urgent watercourse cleaning

Trinidad and Tobago: Diego Martin has experienced 19 incidents related to adverse weather conditions, with flooding accounting to the highest number of incidents. These latest figures were shared in an Incident Summary Report issued by the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government on August 17.



According to the Diego Martin Borough Corporation's (DMBC) Disaster Management Unit, there were 14 flood incidents, three cases of high wind and roof damage, one incident of landslide, and one case of hazardous or fallen trees. There have been no reports of damaged infrastructure, tornadoes, or fires.



Emergency assistance was provided in response to these incidents, with distribution of 44 sandbags and two tarpaulins.



Mayor of Diego Martin Alderman Akeliah Glasgow-Warner also expressed his concerns over the condition of watercourses across the borough. In a letter dated August 17, Glasgow-Warner again called on Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John to take action, stating that 19 rivers, ravines, and drainage areas require cleaning.



The Mayor explained that the Corporation first wrote a letter to the Ministry on May 27 asking for action and scheduling for the maintenance projects. Though the letter received an acknowledgement, the Corporation still has not been given any schedule with respect to the cleanup activities.



These outstanding areas include - Covigne Ravine, Factory Road River, Richplain River, Bagatelle River, La Horquette River, Lanse Mitan River, Scorpion River, La Puerta River and Petit Valley Ravine.



Other watercourses within the Diamond Vale, Broome Street Heights Catchment Pit and Silt Trap, Regents River, Cumberbatch River at La Puerta, Greaves Street River, Hornerman Lane, Dorrington Gardens and the watercourse between Quarry Street and St Lucien Road have also been listed.



The Mayor said that the delay is concerning due to the heavy rainfall which is already affecting several communities. She also questioned the claims that invoices are being made ready for the contractors to clean the rivers and watercourses.



The Diego Martin Borough Corporation has its own drainage tasks, which include the cleaning and desilting of the minor drainages. However, there are major drainage works that fall within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.



For now, the 19 reported cases of adverse weather conditions and 19 water courses that require attention have brought back the issue of flood preparation in the Borough.



Glasgow-Warner has cautioned that further delays will increase the risks to residences, companies, properties, and livelihoods and has demanded that the remaining cleanup tasks be completed without any more delays.