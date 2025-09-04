Denim and White Fete 2025: Music, Drinks, and Entertainment Await at Coolidge Cricket Ground

The Denim and White Fete, organized by W.A.C Promotions268, promises a high-energy event with a wide selection of drinks, music, and entertainment at the Coolidge Cricket Ground Courtyard.

4th of September 2025

Antigua and Barbuda: One of the most most anticipated events of the season - the Denim and White Fete is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 28, 2025. It will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground Courtyard, with gates opening at 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The event promises a day of music, beverages and high energy entertainment.

The Denim and White Fete is being organized by W.A.C Promotions268. It is being promoted as an event where guests can “drink in peace, drink in style, and drink in comfort.” Also, it will provide a wide range of drinks, which includes a full menu of popular drink choices, such as Hennessy, Grey Goose, Casamigos, Ciroc, Moët, and wine. 

Prices will range from as low as $80 for a bottle of wine to $450 for Hennessy VSOP, catering to different tastes and budgets. Table reservations are available for $70, giving groups a chance to secure their space in advance. 

Moreover, tickets for the fete are available at $175, which will increase at the gate. People can purchase them through the ticketing app or at Island Original clothing and shoes store, which is located at the corner of Market and St. Mary’s Street, as well as Shira at Roti. 

Entertainment will be of the highest quality which includes music from popular DJs such as DJ Quest, Kannbis, Venomous, Fry Yiy, and DJ Shasha. There will be live performances by Kaution and Xplosive Band to keep the event’s energy and vibes going throughout the night. Ibis Da Livest will be the host of the night. 

Denim and White Fete - Drinks Menu

Rum & Liqueurs

  • Malibu – $150
  • Bailey’s – $175
  • Amaretto – $180
  • Ponche Kuba – $120
  • Kokocaribe – $100

Vodka

  • Stoli – $150
  • Grey Goose – $300
  • Ciroc – $325
  • EH5 – $150
  • EH10 – $180

Gin

  • Gordon Gin – $120
  • Bombay Gin – $150
  • Pink Gin – $180

Whiskey & Scotch

  • Jack Daniel’s – $250
  • JW Black – $275

Cognac & Brandy

  • Hennessy VS – $325
  • Hennessy VSOP – $450

Tequila

  • Casamigos – $350

Other Spirits

  • Campari – $120

Wine & Champagne

  • Wine – $80
  • Moët – $350
Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

George Henry

Related Articles

Dwayne Bravo honored with special Guard of Honour at Queen’s Park Oval

Dwayne Bravo honored with special Guard of Honour at Queen’s Park Oval

19th of September 2024

Barbados Tourism Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill appointed as new Chairman of CTO

Barbados Tourism Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill appointed as new Chairman of CTO

4th of September 2024

Caribbean Studies Association Conference kicked off in Saint Lucia, aims to promote sustainable development. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Caribbean Studies Association Conference kicked off in Saint Lucia, aims to promote sustainable development

4th of June 2024

Dr Geoffrey Hanley turns 52, SKN leaders extends wishes. Pic credits: FB Page

Dr Geoffrey Hanley turns 52, St Kitts and Nevis leaders extend wishes

8th of April 2024

Dr Carla Barnett, advised everyone to invest in preventing violence against women and girls. Picture Credits: Google Images

SG Carla Barnett denounces violence against women, calls for prevention

27th of November 2023

Guyana: Labour ministry attends meet with UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Guyana: Labour ministry attends meet with UN High Commissioner for Refugees

6th of October 2022

Selena Gomez's emotional plea on deportations sparks national debate

28th of January 2025

Tobago to welcome over 15,000 cruise passengers with 11 ships arriving in February 2025

2nd of February 2025