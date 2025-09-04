Denim and White Fete 2025: Music, Drinks, and Entertainment Await at Coolidge Cricket Ground

The Denim and White Fete, organized by W.A.C Promotions268, promises a high-energy event with a wide selection of drinks, music, and entertainment at the Coolidge Cricket Ground Courtyard.

Antigua and Barbuda: One of the most most anticipated events of the season - the Denim and White Fete is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 28, 2025. It will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground Courtyard, with gates opening at 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The event promises a day of music, beverages and high energy entertainment.

The Denim and White Fete is being organized by W.A.C Promotions268. It is being promoted as an event where guests can “drink in peace, drink in style, and drink in comfort.” Also, it will provide a wide range of drinks, which includes a full menu of popular drink choices, such as Hennessy, Grey Goose, Casamigos, Ciroc, Moët, and wine.

Prices will range from as low as $80 for a bottle of wine to $450 for Hennessy VSOP, catering to different tastes and budgets. Table reservations are available for $70, giving groups a chance to secure their space in advance.

Moreover, tickets for the fete are available at $175, which will increase at the gate. People can purchase them through the ticketing app or at Island Original clothing and shoes store, which is located at the corner of Market and St. Mary’s Street, as well as Shira at Roti.

Entertainment will be of the highest quality which includes music from popular DJs such as DJ Quest, Kannbis, Venomous, Fry Yiy, and DJ Shasha. There will be live performances by Kaution and Xplosive Band to keep the event’s energy and vibes going throughout the night. Ibis Da Livest will be the host of the night.

Denim and White Fete - Drinks Menu

Rum & Liqueurs

Malibu – $150

Bailey’s – $175

Amaretto – $180

Ponche Kuba – $120

Kokocaribe – $100

Vodka

Stoli – $150

Grey Goose – $300

Ciroc – $325

EH5 – $150

EH10 – $180

Gin

Gordon Gin – $120

Bombay Gin – $150

Pink Gin – $180

Whiskey & Scotch

Jack Daniel’s – $250

JW Black – $275

Cognac & Brandy

Hennessy VS – $325

Hennessy VSOP – $450

Tequila

Casamigos – $350

Other Spirits

Campari – $120

Wine & Champagne