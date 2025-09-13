Deadly Gas Explosion Rocks Iztapalapa District, Mexico, Leaving 4 Dead and 90 Injured

Reports confirm that the explosion occurred on a bridge in the Puente de la Concordia area of Iztapalapa, home to 1.8 million people.

Mexico: Screams and sirens shattered the quiet of populated Iztapalapa District in Mexico on Wednesday, 10, 2025 as emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly gas trunk explosion. It is being claimed that over 90 people were injured while 4 people lost their lives in a deadly accident.

According to the post which was shared on facebook stated that the explosion happened on a bridge located on a Puente de la Concordia area of Iztapalapa district which is the home of 1.8 million people.

Clara Brugada, the mayor of Mexico City, posted on social media platform X, that the blast was so powerful that it generated shock waves into the area, while damaging nearly 28 vehicles and left 19 people with second and third degree burns.

Further she stated that few victims were evacuated from the scene through helicopters as a part of an emergency response, which involved hundreds of soldiers and a paramedical team. Along with this she added that the injured victims were rushed to the City Hospitals for their treatment, and later she updated that 10 victims got discharged also after getting their treatment done.

Also the Mexican firefighters had played a major role in saving the city as they immediately rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire and prevented it from causing more destruction.

The investigation reports of the police stated that the gas trunk was carrying 49,500 liters of gasoline and this might be the cause of overturning the truck and then exploded, which sent the smoking billowing and flames into the air. It is also being claimed that the smoke from the blaze reached a nearby trolleybus station, a key transportation hub in the city of 9.2 million residents.

The investigators also suggested that the truck driver did not have the permit to operate it, and he also did not have the required insurance policy. Further they stated that they are investigating the main cause behind the explosion, also the forensic experts are working to gather all the evidence and determine the accountability.

Also one of the Facebook posts indicated that this is not to the Mexican people, they have experienced similar incidents or disasters of fuel truck explosion. The Mexican people had seen a 2019 pipeline explosion that killed 137 people in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo.

The impact of this incident has been felt worldwide, leaving the people in shock. The community is offering their prayers for the families of the deceased.