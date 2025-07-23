Culturama 51: Soca Monarch finalists revealed, festival set to begin July 24

Culturama 51 kicks off on July 24 with an opening ceremony and runs until August 5, ending with the street parade.

St Kitts and Nevis: The finalists for the much anticipated National Bank Group Soca Monarch Competition have been officially announced, which is scheduled to take place on July 31, 2025 at the Cultural Village. Notably, this competition remains the highlight of the Nevis Culturama Festival as it presents a stage for established artists and rising talent, all competing for the elite title.

Culturama 51 will be launched on July 24 with an opening ceremony, running through August 5. The festival will end with the traditional street parade and Last Lap, putting an end to almost two months of energetic cultural presentation, which began with pre-events in early June.

After a very close and tough competition in the elimination round, the top players in both the Groovy and Power Soca categories have emerged, promising an exciting battle on stage at one of Culturama’s biggest nights - final round of Soca Monarch Competition. Tickets are available for the Soca Monarch finals. General admission is priced at EC$30 and gate entry on the night is at EC$40.

Groovy Soca Finalists

Ras Kelly – 247 pts

De-Syder – 237 pts

Ras Browne – 235 pts

Blade the Artist – 224 pts

Rocco Dan – 221 pts

Jeezy Sparta – 213 pts

Adowah – 213 pts

Delly Ranks Alternate: Issa Kamal – 211 pts

Power Soca Finalists