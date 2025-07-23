Culturama 51: Soca Monarch finalists revealed, festival set to begin July 24
Culturama 51 kicks off on July 24 with an opening ceremony and runs until August 5, ending with the street parade.
23rd of July 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: The finalists for the much anticipated National Bank Group Soca Monarch Competition have been officially announced, which is scheduled to take place on July 31, 2025 at the Cultural Village. Notably, this competition remains the highlight of the Nevis Culturama Festival as it presents a stage for established artists and rising talent, all competing for the elite title.
Culturama 51 will be launched on July 24 with an opening ceremony, running through August 5. The festival will end with the traditional street parade and Last Lap, putting an end to almost two months of energetic cultural presentation, which began with pre-events in early June.
After a very close and tough competition in the elimination round, the top players in both the Groovy and Power Soca categories have emerged, promising an exciting battle on stage at one of Culturama’s biggest nights - final round of Soca Monarch Competition. Tickets are available for the Soca Monarch finals. General admission is priced at EC$30 and gate entry on the night is at EC$40.
Groovy Soca Finalists
- Ras Kelly – 247 pts
- De-Syder – 237 pts
- Ras Browne – 235 pts
- Blade the Artist – 224 pts
- Rocco Dan – 221 pts
- Jeezy Sparta – 213 pts
- Adowah – 213 pts
- Delly Ranks Alternate: Issa Kamal – 211 pts
Power Soca Finalists
- Ras Kelly – 252 pts
- Shanna – 238 pts
- Luck Boss – 235 pts
- Ras Browne - 235 pts
- Rocco Dan - 221 pts
- Nutsy – 215 pts
- Klymate – 210 pts
- Big 6 – 205 pts
- Hollywood – 203 pts
- Alternate: Adowah – 198 pts
