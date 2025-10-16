Cricket West Indies announce squads for upcoming ODI and T20 Series against Bangladesh
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squads for the upcoming white ball series against Bangladesh which is set to feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 International (T20I) matches to be played from October 18 to 31, 2025 in Dhaka and Chattogram.
The series follows West Indies recent victory during home against Pakistan which was a fourth in a row. The tournament against Bangladesh also serves as the penultimate ODI series of the year, providing an opportunity for the West Indies team to continue preparing for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.
Former West Indies U19 team captain and present Academy member Ackeem Auguste has also received his maiden call for the ODI team. He takes the place of the senior opening batsman, Evin Lewis, who is recovering from a wrist injury.
Meanwhile, Khary Pierre, who made his Test debut against India earlier this month, returns to the limited-overs team to strengthen the spin section along with Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase. Alick Athanaze also makes a comeback, joining ODI captain Shai Hope.
In the T20 format, Ramon Simmonds, a left arm pacer and Amir Jangoo, wicket keeper-batter, have been included for the three match series in Chattogram. Simmonds, who took an impressive 13 wickets in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and showed a great performance against Nepal, is also added to the squad. Jangoo is named as the 2nd wicket keeper and will add balance and depth to the team.
Full Squads
West Indies ODI Squad vs Bangladesh
- Shai Hope (Captain)
- Alick Athanaze
- Ackeem Auguste
- Jediah Blades
- Keacy Carty
- Roston Chase
- Justin Greaves
- Amir Jangoo
- Shamar Joseph
- Brandon King
- Gudakesh Motie
- Khary Pierre
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Jayden Seales
- Romario Shepherd
West Indies T20 Squad vs Bangladesh
- Shai Hope (Captain)
- Alick Athanaze
- Ackeem Auguste
- Roston Chase
- Jason Holder
- Akeal Hosein
- Amir Jangoo
- Shamar Joseph
- Brandon King
- Gudakesh Motie
- Rovman Powell
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Jayden Seales
- Romario Shepherd
- Ramon Simmonds
