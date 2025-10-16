Cricket West Indies announce squads for upcoming ODI and T20 Series against Bangladesh

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has revealed the squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is from October 18 to 31, 2025.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squads for the upcoming white ball series against Bangladesh which is set to feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 International (T20I) matches to be played from October 18 to 31, 2025 in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The series follows West Indies recent victory during home against Pakistan which was a fourth in a row. The tournament against Bangladesh also serves as the penultimate ODI series of the year, providing an opportunity for the West Indies team to continue preparing for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Former West Indies U19 team captain and present Academy member Ackeem Auguste has also received his maiden call for the ODI team. He takes the place of the senior opening batsman, Evin Lewis, who is recovering from a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, Khary Pierre, who made his Test debut against India earlier this month, returns to the limited-overs team to strengthen the spin section along with Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase. Alick Athanaze also makes a comeback, joining ODI captain Shai Hope.

In the T20 format, Ramon Simmonds, a left arm pacer and Amir Jangoo, wicket keeper-batter, have been included for the three match series in Chattogram. Simmonds, who took an impressive 13 wickets in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and showed a great performance against Nepal, is also added to the squad. Jangoo is named as the 2nd wicket keeper and will add balance and depth to the team.

Full Squads

West Indies ODI Squad vs Bangladesh

Shai Hope (Captain)

Alick Athanaze

Ackeem Auguste

Jediah Blades

Keacy Carty

Roston Chase

Justin Greaves

Amir Jangoo

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Gudakesh Motie

Khary Pierre

Sherfane Rutherford

Jayden Seales

Romario Shepherd

West Indies T20 Squad vs Bangladesh