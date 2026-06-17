Christopher Crawford breaks Trinidad and Tobago discus record for 3rd time this season

Christopher Crawford threw 61.96 metres at the NCAA Division I Championships in Oregon, finishing seventh and setting a new national record for the third time this season.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Christopher Crawford has set a new national men's discus record for the third time, at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on June 12, 2026. Crawford represented the University of Alabama and recorded a throw of 61.96 metres to finish seventh in the men’s discus final. He broke the previous national mark of 61.73 metres, which was established by him less than a month prior to this one at the NCAA East Regional Championship in Kentucky.

Crawford first broke the national record this season in April in Louisiana with a throw of 60.49 metres. This is the third time he has broken the national men’s discus record during this season. Then improved it to 61.73 metres and now further to 61.96 metres.

The men’s title was won by Jamaica’s Ralford Mulings of the University of Oklahoma with a throw of 65.81 metres. Several other Trinidad and Tobago athletes also delivered strong performances during the championship.

Shakeem McKay represented Louisiana State University (LSU) for the men’s 4x400 metre relay final and scored a 43.77 second split on the second leg. LSU finished second in 2:57.96. The team narrowly missed the gold medal, with the University of Georgia standing first in 2:57.93.

McKay also earned a silver in the men’s 4x100 metre relay. He helped LSU clock 38.06 seconds and finish second after the University of Tennessee, which won with 37.98.

Further, Jaden Marchan representing Georgetown University finished seventh with a time of 44.87 seconds in the men’s 400 metre final. This event was won by Nigerian athlete Samuel Ogazi of the University of Alabama, with a collegiate record time of 43.38 seconds.

University of Texas senior Kelsey Daniel secured seventh place in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 16.44 metre. Following this, another athlete from Trinidad and Tobago Aaron Antoine, who was representing Kansas State University, placed 15th with 15.92 metres. Selva Prabhu of India, who was Antoine’s teammate, won this event with a 16.92 metre jump.

Omari Lewis of Auburn University also reached the final of the men’s 100 metre event and finished eighth in 10.07 seconds. The first place was claimed by his teammate Kanyinsola Ajayi of Nigeria in 9.72 seconds.

In the overall men’s team standings, LSU finished fourth with 42 points, Auburn placed sixth with 33 points, Kansas State and Alabama finished eighth and twelfth with 30 and 21 points respectively and Texas ended the competition in twenty-sixth place with 10 points, while Georgetown finished fifty-seventh with 2 points.

The University of Arkansas won the NCAA Division I men’s team title with 56 points.