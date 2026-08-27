Caribbean Airlines Drops Direct Trinidad-Barbados Services from September 2

Passengers booked on the affected flights will be re-accommodated on alternative same-day services, while Caribbean Airlines will continue to provide connectivity between Trinidad and Barbados.

Barbados: Caribbean Airlines will be discontinuing the direct BW212 and BW213 flights between Trinidad and Barbados starting from September 2, 2026. This move is a part of their ongoing efforts to align its network with passenger demand.



The airline said that the travelers affected by the discontinued flights will be contacted directly and offered alternate travel arrangements on other scheduled services. Also, the passengers would still have a choice of travel between Trinidad and Barbados using the airline’s regional service network.

“Customers with existing bookings on these affected services will be re-accommodated on alternative, same-day Caribbean Airlines flights. The airline will contact affected customers directly with details of their revised travel arrangements,” said the airline via a media release on its official Facebook page.

It is also aimed at ensuring that the airline schedule is aligned with the demands of the customers while reliable and convenient connectivity is maintained across the Caribbean region.



The implementation of the schedule change will be done by Wednesday, September 2. Passengers, who have reserved seats on the affected flights, are advised to make sure that they have updated their contact details for any information about the revised arrangements.

Customers are encouraged to ensure that the contact information associated with their bookings is current to receive updates regarding their travel arrangement, further read the press release.

Caribbean Airlines has also advised the passengers traveling between Trinidad and Barbados to check their existing bookings and alternate flight options ahead of the implementation date on September 2.



Passengers can check their booking and alternate options on the airline’s official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, or on travel booking apps, and via authorized travel agents.