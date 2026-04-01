Jamaica: Man fatally shot at Kingston Public Hospital parking lot during family visit

Jamaica: A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday, March 25, in an unofficial parking area adjacent to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), while he was on a routine trip to the doctor with his ailing children. The Kingston Western police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.

According to Kingston Western police reports, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Damion "Danger" Henry, who was gunned down in a parking lot of the hospital that serves hospital visitors.

Reportedly, the shooting incident took place on March 25, shortly after 4:00 p.m., in an unofficial parking area adjacent to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), near Luke Lane, when the victim along with his family including his ailing child went to see the doctor.

The victim Henry and his cousin then pulled into an unofficial parking lot of the hospital at the intersection of Princess and North streets, where at least two gunmen were already waiting for them within the lot. Upon seeing their vehicle, both the gunmen opened fire and shot the victim who was driving the vehicle and his cousin who was seated next to him multiple times.

Following which the people at the parking lot became the first responders including his own family but had to break down the window glass to take out both the victims from the car. The cousin of the victim was taken out of the vehicle by the people easily but to reach and take out unresponsive Henry, who was still strapped into his seat belt was very difficult.

After that both the injured men were rushed into the hospital where the victim was pronounced dead as he lost his life immediately after getting shot in head and chest, while his cousin was rushed into surgery, where he was treated and still remains hospitalised.

The police officers were contacted at the scene, where on arrival, the officers first attended the scene where the incident occurred and canvassed the area to gather evidence. Then after they talked to the family members of the victim including the wife of the deceased who told the officers that “if she and the children had been ready when he arrived, they likely would have been in the car during the attack and were no more."

The officers also noticed the clothes of the family members which were covered in blood of the victims as they tried to pull them down from the car. They also noted that following the shooting, Henry’s mother-in-law who was also present at the scene and witnessed the incident collapsed in grief in the nearby area and was assisted by the supporters who attempted to hold her while she began collapsing.

Since then the Kingston Western Police are leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, as the incident occurred on a strip of land near Princess and North streets known for local "turf control" and extortion.

Authorities further urged the people to be careful in the vicinity of the hospital especially in the parking lot which is considered as land of violence as it is being "stained by years of violence" due to ongoing local conflicts.