Caribbean Airlines adjusts flight schedule as Hurricane Melissa disrupts regional travel
27th of October 2025
Caribbean Airlines announced major schedule adjustments for Tuesday, October 28, as Hurricane Melissa remains a threat and continues to affect the flight operations across the region. The airline confirmed the update at 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 26, via a press release.
According to the statement, the airline confirmed that many flights will be canceled because of the bad weather conditions due to the hurricane. They reassured the passengers who had bookings on those affected flights, and said that they will be put on the next available seat once it is safe to fly.
Cancelled Flights for Tuesday, October 28
- BW 31: Kingston (KIN) - Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
- BW 32: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) - Montego Bay (MBJ)
- BW 33: Montego Bay (MBJ) - Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
- BW 30: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) - Kingston (KIN)
- BW 005: Kingston (KIN) - New York (JFK)
- BW 006: New York (JFK) - Kingston (KIN)
- BW 416: St Maarten (SXM) - Kingston (PKN)
- BW 417: Kingston (KIN) - St Maarten (SXM)
Operating Flights for Tuesday, October 28
Despite the disruptions, Caribbean Airlines also confirmed that some flights will be operating as per the original schedule which had been announced earlier with minor time changes.
- BW 416: Trinidad (POS) - Barbados (BGI) - St Maarten (SXM)
- Scheduled departure out of POS: At 7:30 a.m.
- Scheduled departure out of BGI: At 9:25 a.m.
- BW 417: St Maarten (SXM) - Barbados (BGI) - Trinidad (POS)
- Early departure out of SXM: At 12:15 p.m.
- Early departure out of BGI: 2:20 p.m. time.
Caribbean Airlines said that passenger safety is their first priority and apologized to the customers for any issue caused by weather related changes. They are urging customers to pay attention to flight updates on their official website www.caribbean-airlines.com.
