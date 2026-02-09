Caribbean Airlines adds New York flights for Trinidad and Tobago Carnival
More flight options allow travelers to choose what works best for their plans.
9th of February 2026
Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has introduced more service between Trinidad and Tobago and New York for the Carnival season, giving travelers more options during one of the busiest and exciting times. Thousands of people visit the island nation to experience the culture, music, and energy of one of the most awaited carnivals across the region.
With the addition of the new services between the two destinations, it has become easier and more convenient for people to visit Trinidad and Tobago for the fete or for playing mas. More flight options allow travelers to choose what works best for their plans. They can book flights according to their needs - whether they want to explore the pre-Carnival activities or experience only the main event.
Extra flight options are available for those seeking to travel from Trinidad to New York. Many people would choose to visit and relax at the Big Apple after the high of the carnival. New York offers world class shopping, food, entertainment, and famous landmarks. These added flights make it easy to extend the celebrations or to begin a refreshing getaway.
Flight Schedule Between Trinidad and New York
- New York to Trinidad - Flight BW559 - Tuesday, February 10, 2026 (Dep: 2:45am, Arrival: 8:45am)
- New York to Trinidad - Flight BW557 - Monday, February 9, 2026; Wednesday, February 11, 2026; Thursday, February 12, 2026 (Dep: 5:00am, Arrival: 11am)
Flight Schedule Between New York and Trinidad
- Trinidad to New York - Flight BW558 - Monday, February 9, 2026 (Dep: 8:35pm, Arrival: 12:55am)
- Trinidad to New York - Flight BW556 - Wednesday, February 18, 2026; Thursday, February 19, 2026; Saturday, February 21, 2026; Sunday, February 22, 2026 (Dep: 6:35pm, Arrival: 10:55am)
- Trinidad to New York - Flight BW558 - Sunday, February 22, 2026 (Dep: 8:20pm, Arrival: 12:40am)
- New York to Trinidad - Flight BW559 - Monday, February 23, 2026 (Dep: 2:30am, Arrival: 8:30am)
