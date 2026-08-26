Burnt remains found near Todd’s Road in Longdenville

Trinidad and Tobago: Burnt skeletal remains believed to be those of a human were found in an isolated spot near Sewa Drive on Todd’s Road, Longdenville, on Monday afternoon.



The Trinidad and Tobago Police Force (TTPS) received information about the suspected remains at around 5:30 pm on August 24. Officers from the Longdenville mobile patrol unit rushed to the scene where they were informed that the remains could be found in a bushy area approximately 10 feet away from the roadside.



Upon reaching the scene, the investigators located the remains along with several items that could help in the investigation. Some of the objects included a truck rim, a piece of steel tyre belt, and black Timberland shoes presumed to be of size 10.



Police also observed what appeared to be gold teeth in the upper front portion of the remains. “Police are hoping that distinctive gold teeth found among the burnt skeletal remains of a person discovered in Longdenville on Monday will help establish the individual’s identity,” said the Hunters Search and Rescue Team via a Facebook post.





The area was secured as investigators notified the necessary authorities. The District Medical Officer inspected the remains and made a pronouncement at the scene. Moreover, the remains were taken for a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.



Anyone who may have information that can assist investigators in identifying the deceased is asked to contact the police, further read the post.



The identity of the individual is not yet known. Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the person and what happened which led to their death and how the remains ended in that area.